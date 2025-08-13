Mithril Silver And Gold (MTIRF) Announces US Listing On OTCQB

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Melbourne, Australia and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Mithril Silver and Gold (ASX: MTH) (TSXV: MSG) (OTCQB: MTIRF) ("Mithril") or (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States under the symbol MTIRF. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Australian Stock Exchange and the TSX.V under the symbols "MTH" and "MSG" respectively.

"Trading on the OTCQB is expected to enhance Mithril's visibility, broaden our shareholder base, and improve access to U.S. capital markets," said John Skeet, Managing Director & CEO. "This marks an important milestone in our market engagement plan and supports our goal of building a strong presence with U.S. investors as we advance our high-grade Copalquin Gold-Silver District."

The OTCQB Venture Market provides an established platform for early-stage and growth companies to enhance their visibility in the U.S. market. Companies listed on OTCQB must meet reporting standards, undergo annual verification, and comply with management certification requirements, providing investors with a trusted market for trading. Real-time quotes and market information on Mithril can be found at .

About Mithril Silver & Gold

Mithril Silver & Gold Limited (ASX: MTH) (TSXV: MSG) (OTCQB: MTIRF) is unlocking the high-grade potential of its Copalquin Gold-Silver District in Mexico's prolific Sierra Madre Trend - a region that hosts world class silver-gold deposits. Spanning a district-scale epithermal system with significant historic underground mines and surface workings, Copalquin offers exceptional discovery and resource growth potential. Led by a proven management and technical team with a track record of major gold and silver discoveries and mine development, and backed by a strong balance sheet, Mithril is fully funded for a major drill program targeting multiple high-priority zones.

For further information, please contact:

John Skeet

Managing Director and CEO

Email: ..

Tel: +61 435 766 809

Corporate Communications

...

...

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's expectations that trading on the OTCQB Exchange will broaden visibility, expand U.S. investor access and improve liquidity.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the Company will remain eligible for and continue to meet OTCQB requirements; the volatility of the digital asset and cryptocurrency markets; the impact of governmental or regulatory orders or decisions on the digital asset and cryptocurrency sectors; and market volatility for the Company's securities.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, without limitation, that there may be benefits of OTCQB trading (including potential improvements in liquidity, visibility, and U.S. investor interest) and that the digital asset and cryptocurrency sectors will continue to experience growth.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.







