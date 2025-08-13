CS Reviews Progress Of Holistic Agriculture Development Programme

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Tuesday conducted an extensive review of the progress, impact, and implementation status of all 29 schemes under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department (APD); Managing Director, J&K Bank; Managing Director, HADP; Deputy Commissioners; and Heads of Departments from the Agriculture sector.

During the review, the Chief Secretary took detailed stock of district-wise achievements, urging the concerned departments and Deputy Commissioners to maintain momentum and avoid any slackness that could jeopardize the gains made so far. He directed the MD, HADP to maintain close coordination with HoDs and DCs to ensure timely achievement of annual targets.

He observed that the five-year HADP has the potential to transform J&K's agriculture and horticulture sectors into sustainable, reliable, and highly profitable ventures, thereby enhancing farmer incomes, generating youth employment, and unlocking the region's full agri-horti potential. He stressed the need for a“whole-of-government” approach to achieve the ambitious goals within stipulated timelines.

Providing an update on the programme's progress, Principal Secretary, APD, Shailendra Kumar revealed that a substantial increase in farmer participation had been registered recently. Since the last review in January 2025, farmer registrations have surged by 35% to over 3.01 lakh, while total applications have risen by 33% to 4.92 lakh. Of these, 3.48 lakh applications have been approved marking a 24% increase, he added.

Highlighting key schemes attracting the highest farmer engagement, MD HADP, Sandeep Kumar informed the meeting that the Farm Mechanization and Automation initiative leads with 74,448 approvals, modernizing agricultural practices across the UT. The Fodder Resource Development component has secured 36,129 approvals, while the Vegetable/Exotic Vegetable Promotion scheme has garnered 33,202 approvals reflecting the growing interest in high-value crops, he revealed.

The“DakshKisan” skilling programme continues to register impressive results, with July 2025 recording the second-highest monthly registrations since inception. Over 2.35 lakh farmers have enrolled in courses, with nearly 1.95 lakh formally trained and 2.81 lakh courses successfully completed.

The meeting was also apprised of new initiatives aimed at ensuring the programme's long-term sustainability. These include an end-to-end Project Tracking System to monitor progress from pre-establishment to completion stage, enabling Field Level Officers to streamline approvals and subsidy disbursements. The OTA R&D tracking was said to monitor research and development activities under HADP.

Regarding the expansion of Kisan Sathi Portal to integrate CAPEX schemes such as Integrated Dairy, Sheep, and Poultry Development Programmes it was given out that these would offer a unified platform for applications, their monitoring, and analytics simultaneously. The portal has already onboarded 32 activities and received over 21,000 applications, the meeting was approved.

About the HADP it is noteworthy to mention that the programme is a comprehensive initiative to modernize and revitalize the agriculture sector in Jammu & Kashmir. Through farmer skilling, financial assistance, technology integration, and market linkages, HADP seeks to drive sustainable development, boost productivity, and enhance rural livelihoods across the UT.

CS Reviews Cyber Security Measures

Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the Cyber Security Action Plan for J&K, aimed at strengthening the UT's defense against the emerging cyber threats and ensuring the protection of critical digital infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by Secretary, IT Department; CEO, JaKeGA; State Informatics Officer, NIC; senior officers from civil administration and police and other departmental representatives.

The review formed part of the government's regular follow-up on security measures being implemented to safeguard the digital assets of the administration, protect sensitive data and promote cyber hygiene across the departments.

The UT administration has adopted a mix of rapid-response measures, structural reforms and long-term capacity-building initiatives to ensure uninterrupted delivery of e-Governance services.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary took stock of the actions taken in line with his earlier directions and reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to creating a secure, modern and resilient digital ecosystem. He stressed that no compromise should be made in securing the IT infrastructure of the UT.

The key initiatives that were reviewed included the Cyber Security Contingency Plan (CSCP).

Secretary IT, Dr. Piyush Singla, informed that a detailed proposal has been prepared and submitted to the Ministry for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for approval.

With respect to ensuring endpoint and device security, it was revealed that over 4,500 devices have been secured with Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions and more than 2,300 with Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) tools. The process is ongoing in major HoD offices and DC offices.