CS Reviews Prep For Khelo India Water Sports Festival

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting with senior officers from the civil administration and police to review preparedness for the maiden edition of the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025, scheduled to be held on the iconic Dal Lake from August 21 to 23.

Calling the event a unique opportunity to project Kashmir's multifaceted charm on a national platform, the Chief Secretary emphasised that the festival must be converted into a grand celebration of local tourism, handicrafts, art and culture. The Chief Secretary noted that the timing of the festival coinciding with the peak tourist season in Srinagar has offered an ideal occasion to create lasting impressions on visiting athletes, officials and spectators. He asked the Youth Services & Sports Department to ensure flawless conduct so that the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports considers Srinagar as a regular venue for the festival in the years ahead.

