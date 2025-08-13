District Budgam Carrom Championship 2025-26 Concludes At DPS
The closing ceremony was attended by Mehfooz Aslam, Principal, DPS Budgam; Mudasir Khan, General Secretary, J&K Carrom Association; Abrar Nabi, Organising Secretary; and Bilal Ahmad, Head of Sports, DPS Budgam, along with other members of the association.
The dignitaries congratulated the winners and runners-up, encouraging them to excel at state and national-level tournaments.
The association extended its thanks to the J&K Sports Council for its unwavering support.
Sub-Junior Boys
🥇 1st Place – Samir Lateif
🥈 2nd Place – Mohammad Rafil Sofi
🥉 3rd Place – Shariq Mushtaq
Junior Girls
🥇 1st Place – Zaib Malik
🥈 2nd Place – Syeda Ayesha
🥉 3rd Place – Saffa Manzoor
Junior Boys
🥇 1st Place – Tawheed Nisar
🥈 2nd Place – Suhaib Mehraj
🥉 3rd Place – Aaban Shabir
Senior Boys
🥇 1st Place – Umer Rashid Thakur
🥈 2nd Place – Munsiff Muneer
🥉 3rd Place – Abdul Basit
Senior Girls
🥇 1st Place – Qariya Ajaz
🥈 2nd Place – Fatima Irfan
🥉 3rd Place – Fareeha
The J&K Carrom Association reaffirmed its commitment to organising more tournaments across region, with continued backing from the J&K Sports Council, to nurture young sporting talent from the grassroots level.
