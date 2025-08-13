Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
District Budgam Carrom Championship 2025-26 Concludes At DPS

2025-08-13 12:04:45
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Budgam- The District Budgam Carrom Championship 2025-26 concluded at Delhi Public School Budgam on Tuesday. The championship was organised by the District Budgam Carrom Association, under the aegis of the J&K Carrom Association, as part of the“My Youth My Pride” initiative of the J&K Sports Council.

The closing ceremony was attended by Mehfooz Aslam, Principal, DPS Budgam; Mudasir Khan, General Secretary, J&K Carrom Association; Abrar Nabi, Organising Secretary; and Bilal Ahmad, Head of Sports, DPS Budgam, along with other members of the association.

The dignitaries congratulated the winners and runners-up, encouraging them to excel at state and national-level tournaments.

The association extended its thanks to the J&K Sports Council for its unwavering support.

Results

Sub-Junior Boys

🥇 1st Place – Samir Lateif

🥈 2nd Place – Mohammad Rafil Sofi

🥉 3rd Place – Shariq Mushtaq

Junior Girls

🥇 1st Place – Zaib Malik

🥈 2nd Place – Syeda Ayesha

🥉 3rd Place – Saffa Manzoor

Junior Boys

🥇 1st Place – Tawheed Nisar

🥈 2nd Place – Suhaib Mehraj

🥉 3rd Place – Aaban Shabir

Senior Boys

🥇 1st Place – Umer Rashid Thakur

🥈 2nd Place – Munsiff Muneer

🥉 3rd Place – Abdul Basit

Senior Girls

🥇 1st Place – Qariya Ajaz

🥈 2nd Place – Fatima Irfan

🥉 3rd Place – Fareeha

The J&K Carrom Association reaffirmed its commitment to organising more tournaments across region, with continued backing from the J&K Sports Council, to nurture young sporting talent from the grassroots level.

