J&K's Forest Area Grows By Over 224 Sq Km: Goi
The report reveals that the region's forest area grew by 224.39 square kilometres, contributing to the country's overall forest cover expansion of 3,093.61 square kilometres between 2019 and 2023.
This increase is attributed to enhanced conservation efforts, afforestation drives, and improved forest management in the region.
J&K's forest cover now stands at 21,346.39 square kilometres, reinforcing its critical role in environmental balance and biodiversity preservation in northern India, reported news agency KNO.
Alongside forest expansion, the government has also taken significant steps to promote urban green spaces through the Nagar Van Yojana.
Over the past three years, J&K has received approval for 38 Nagar Van projects, focusing on developing city forests and parks to enhance the green cover within urban areas.
The Ministry said these measures are part of a larger national strategy, including schemes like the National Mission for a Green India (GIM) and compensatory afforestation under CAMPA, aimed at sustainable forest management and climate change mitigation.
Further campaigns such as“EK Ped Maa Ke Naam #Plant4Mother,” launched on World Environment Day 2024, encourage widespread community participation in plantation drives across the country, including J&K.
