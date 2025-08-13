LG Felicitates Officers Of SASB, Admin For Successful Conduct Of Amarnath Yatra

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday felicitated the officers of Amarnath Shrine Board, Administration, J&K Police, Army, CAPFs, BRO, service providers, medical professionals, members of Non-Governmental Organisations, and other stakeholders for the successful conduct of Amarnath Yatra-2025.

At a felicitation ceremony held at Raj Bhawan Auditorium, the Lieutenant Governor congratulated the people of J&K for making holy pilgrimage a rich spiritual experience for devotees.

“More than 4.14 Lakh devotees from across the country and the globe paid obeisance to Baba Barfani. Their enthusiasm and devotion and successful holy pilgrimage was a befitting reply to the enemy's design of destabilising peace in J&K UT,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed gratitude to the officers, civil society groups, Swachhagrahis, sanitation workers, volunteers, ponywalas, pithuwalas, Disaster Response Forces, Army, Police and Security personnel, media fraternity and all the stakeholders for their collective and coordinated efforts during the Yatra.

He also lauded the dedication and commitment of intelligence agencies, and all the officials engaged in Yatra duty who diligently made the journey of pilgrims safe and convenient.

Their incredible team spirit and hard work has ensured a safe, hassle-free and spiritually enriching Yatra that will be celebrated and remembered for years, he said.

“Amarnath Yatra is a confluence of humanity and faith. Every pilgrim is now a brand ambassador for Jammu Kashmir,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor asked the officials to analyze and apply the experiences and lessons learned from this year's pilgrimage, and take up the works on priority for better experience of the pilgrims in future.

He also expressed gratitude to the Government of India for the continuous support and guidance for the successful conduct of the Yatra.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor paid homage to the innocent civilians killed by Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorists in Pahalgam.

This year, comprehensive arrangements were put in place on both Yatra Tracks. To ensure the health and well-being of pilgrims, a comprehensive medical support system was established. Two 100-bed hospitals at the base camps, and a dedicated team of 1,222 medical professionals worked around the clock to provide health care services to pilgrims. Along the Yatra route, over 90 medical facilities provided a combined capacity of 560 clinical beds, and 26 dedicated oxygen booths were also set up. For emergency response, a fleet of 45 ambulances, including 9 equipped for critical care, was deployed.

Several groundbreaking safety measures were introduced this year. For the first time, emergency communication systems were installed at seven key points on the Yatra track, successfully resolving nearly 100 distress calls. Real-time health screening was also arranged for pilgrims. There has been a 9% reduction in natural deaths compared to previous years.

A pre-paid system has been successfully implemented, with 1.84 lakh pilgrims utilizing services like palanquins and ponies through this facility. The system has created a transparent and efficient process, effectively curbing overcharging and providing prompt resolution for any complaints.

Amarnath Shrine Board, in collaboration with the Rural Sanitation Department, adopted a zero-landfill approach to protect the environment. This initiative involved installing 7,000 toilets and engaging 6,500 'Swachhagrahis' who diligently worked to maintain cleanliness during the holy pilgrimage.

Considerable improvements have been made to the yatra routes between 2022 and 2024. In a major upgrade, most of the tracks on the Baltal and Chandanwari routes leading to the holy cave have been widened to 12 feet. Installation of safety hand railings, along with disciplined track inspection, repair, and maintenance has been done for the first time.

An RFID-based tracking system was introduced for all registered pilgrims and service providers, enabling real-time monitoring of the routes and preventing unauthorized access.

Pilgrim safety was ensured through continuous, 24×7 monitoring of the yatra route through a live feed system.