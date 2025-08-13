Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Women, Toddler Son Killed In Road Accident In J & K's Rajouri

2025-08-13 12:04:42
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A 25-year-old woman and her 2-year-Old son were killed after they were hit by a vehicle in Khawas Budhal area of Rajouri district of Jammu region.

Officials said that last night a driver of a Mahindra XUV-300 (registration number 24BH5324C) was driving at high speed and lost control near Lathi, resulting in an accident.

In the incident, Lalita Devi (25), wife of Baljeet Singh, and her toddler son, Krish, residents of Bhella, died on the spot after being hit by the said vehicle, reported news agency GNS.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

