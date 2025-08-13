Women, Toddler Son Killed In Road Accident In J & K's Rajouri
Officials said that last night a driver of a Mahindra XUV-300 (registration number 24BH5324C) was driving at high speed and lost control near Lathi, resulting in an accident.
In the incident, Lalita Devi (25), wife of Baljeet Singh, and her toddler son, Krish, residents of Bhella, died on the spot after being hit by the said vehicle, reported news agency GNS.
Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.Read Also Toddler Crushed To Death By JCB In South Kashmir's Kulgam 12 Tourists Injured In Road Accident in J&K's Ramban
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment