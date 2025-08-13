Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rainfall Expected In THESE Places

Scattered showers followed sunny spells on Tuesday. Rain likely from Wednesday. Low pressure in the Bay of Bengal may trigger adverse weather in north and south Bengal

Kolkata Weather

Sunshine was widespread on Tuesday. High humidity led to muggy conditions. Scattered showers occurred in Kolkata and surrounding areas in the afternoon, though heavy rain was absent in the south.

The Meteorological Department forecasts rain in several areas from Wednesday. While Monday was sunny, Tuesday was quite warm in many places. Scattered showers are expected, but no heavy rainfall is predicted for south Bengal.The monsoon axis currently extends from Jalpaiguri to Arunachal Pradesh. A low-pressure system will form in the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, likely intensifying and causing adverse weather in both north and south Bengal.Rough seas are expected off the coast of Bengal and adjoining Odisha. Rain is likely in coastal districts, including the two 24 Parganas, two Medinipurs, and Nadia. Other districts may experience scattered showers.Adverse weather is expected to continue in north Bengal, with heavy rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpon, and Cooch Behar. Rainfall is also expected in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. Continuous rain is raising water levels in the Teesta, Torsa, and Jaldhaka rivers, causing concern.Kolkata's temperature will remain similar to yesterday, with a high of 31°C and a low of 27°C. Scattered showers are expected in southern districts, but no heavy rainfall. Temperatures may rise. If rain doesn't occur today, it's likely by the end of the week.