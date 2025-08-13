Trading Radar For August 13: Paytm, HUL, Cochin Shipyard, Karnataka Bank, And Jindal Steel Are On Stocks Watchlist

Indian equity markets closed in the red on Tuesday, dragged by banking and financial stocks. The market was mixed sector-wise, with financials and real estate facing sell-offs, while pharma, auto, and energy indices witnessed buying interest.

The markets are likely to open flat-to-positive on Wednesday, tracking broader Asian markets. On the domestic front, India reported its retail inflation data after-market hours yesterday. Annual retail inflation slowed to 1.55% in July from 2.1% in June, the lowest in eight years. This was led by a steep drop in food prices.

Food inflation came in at -1.76%, lower than -1.01% in June.

The Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, edged up 0.11% to 24,624.5 at 8:30 am IST.

Here are the stocks to watch out for heading into today's session.

Stocks To Watch

Paytm: Reserve Bank of India has granted 'in-principle' authorisation to Paytm Payments Services Limited to operate as an online payment aggregator.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Invested ₹400 crore to acquire 7.54 crore compulsorily convertible preference shares of Zepto (formerly Kiranakart Technologies).

Radico Khaitan: Received board approval to acquire a 47.5% equity stake each in D'YAVOL Spirits BV and D'YAVOL Spirits for ₹40 crore.

Vodafone Idea: Signed a Power Purchase Agreement and Share Purchase Agreement to acquire up to a 26% stake in Aditya Birla Renewables SPV 3, set up to own and operate a captive power plant.

Hindustan Unilever: Gets shareholders' approval to demerge its ice cream business, which owns brands like Kwality Wall's, Cornetto, and Magnum, into an independent listed entity.

Earnings Impact

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: Q1 consolidated profit jumped 41.8% to ₹432.8 crore, while revenue grew 14.9% to ₹584.2 crore.

Suzlon Energy: Q1 consolidated profit rose 7.3% to ₹324.3 crore, with revenue soaring 55% to ₹3,131.7 crore.

NMDC: Q1 consolidated profit was flat at ₹1,967.5 crore, with revenue rising 24.5% to ₹6,738.9 crore.

VA Tech Wabag: Profit climbed 20% to ₹65.8 crore for the quarter, while revenue increased 17.2% to ₹734 crore.

Jindal Steel and Power: Reported Q1 consolidated profit at ₹1,496 crore, up 11.8%, though revenue declined 9.7% to ₹12,294.5 crore.

Oil India: Posted a marginal increase in Q1 consolidated profit to ₹1,896.4 crore, with revenue down 2.4% to ₹7,928.7 crore.

NHPC: Q1 consolidated profit grew 4.2% to ₹1,065 crore, while revenue jumped 19.3% to ₹3,213.8 crore.

Allcargo Logistics: Posted a Q1 consolidated loss of ₹99.9 crore against a ₹5.4 crore profit last year, with revenue up 1.4% to ₹3,816.7 crore.

NSDL: Consolidated profit rose 15.2% to ₹89.6 crore, while revenue fell 7.5% to ₹312 crore.

Nykaa: Consolidated profit surged 79.4% to ₹24.5 crore in Q1, with revenue rising 23.4% to ₹2,154.9 crore.

Karnataka Bank: Standalone profit fell 27% to ₹292.4 crore, with net interest income down 16.4% and asset quality weakening.

Cochin Shipyard: Q1 consolidated profit rose 7.8% to ₹187.8 crore, while revenue jumped 38.5% to ₹1,068.6 crore.

Usha Martin: Posted a 2.9% dip in Q1 consolidated profit at ₹100.8 crore, with revenue up 7.4% to ₹887.2 crore.

Honasa Consumer: Consolidated profit inched up 2.6% to ₹41.3 crore, as revenue grew 7.4% to ₹595.3 crore.

RCF: Profit soared 404% to ₹54.4 crore during the quarter, but revenue dropped 23.3% to ₹3,370.6 crore.

Landmark Cars: Consolidated profit surged 117.4% to ₹6.9 crore, as revenue rose 27.6% to ₹1,061.7 crore.

Nazara Technologies: Reported a 54.2% growth in consolidated profit to ₹36.4 crore, with revenue nearly doubling to ₹498.8 crore; the board also approved a 1:1 bonus and a stock split.

PI Industries: Reported a consolidated profit of ₹400 crore, down 10.9%, while revenue fell 8.1% to ₹1,900.5 crore.

Aavas Financiers: Q1 profit increased 10.4% YoY to ₹139.2 crore, with net interest income up 13.5% to ₹277.6 crore.

Jupiter Wagons: Consolidated profit slumped 66.2% to ₹31.1 crore, with revenue down 47.8% to ₹459.3 crore.

Results Today

Bharat Petroleum Corporation, CSB Bank, United Spirits, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Anthem Biosciences, Engineers India, Brainbees Solutions Firstcry, Godrej Industries, Hindustan Copper, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kalpataru, Laxmi India Finance, Samvardhana Motherson International, Muthoot Finance, Nuvama Wealth Management, Pfizer, Samhi Hotels, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, TVS Electronics, and Vishal Mega Mart, among others.

Active IPOs

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle and Regaal Resources.

