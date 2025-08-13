Pony.Ai Sticks To 2025 Goal For 1,000 Fully Driverless Robotaxis - Bofa, Retail Investors Stay Bullish

Pony said Tuesday it is confident of meeting its goal to produce 1,000 seventh-generation robotaxis by the end of 2025, with more than 200 vehicles deployed since mass production began two months ago.

Second-quarter robotaxi revenue rose 158% from a year earlier to $1.5 million, Bloomberg reported, citing CEO James Peng on an earnings call.

The update follows the company's July 25 launch of around-the-clock robotaxi operations in Guangzhou and Shenzhen, expanding from a 15-hour daily schedule, and its extension of testing hours in Beijing to 24 hours a day.

Pony stated that its autonomous driving system has logged over 500,000 hours and 50 million kilometers in driverless mode, achieving a safety record it claims is up to 10 times better than that of human drivers.

The system uses LiDAR, radar, and cameras to improve detection in low-light and low-contrast conditions.

The company is currently testing Gen-7 robotaxis, developed in collaboration with automakers BAIC and Guangzhou Automobile Group, in Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen, including within Beijing's 225-square-kilometer High-Level Autonomous Driving Demonstration Zone.

Earlier this year, Pony unveiled models built on platforms from Toyota, BAIC, and GAC, including the Toyota bZ4X, ARCFOX Alpha T5, and second-generation Aion V.

CFO Leo Wang said scaling hundreds of fully driverless vehicles remains challenging, citing limited regulatory readiness outside the U.S. and China, as well as the need to develop a sustainable fare-charging model.

Pony reported a second-quarter net loss of $53.3 million, widening from $30.9 million a year earlier, as research and development spending climbed 69% to $49 million on Gen-7 programs.

Following the results, BofA lowered its price target on Pony to $20 from $21 while maintaining a 'Buy' rating. The brokerage cited strong second-quarter fare-charging revenue growth driven by a larger fleet, 136% year-over-year growth in registered users, an attractive pricing strategy, and expanded operating areas in tier-one cities.

BofA added that it remains bullish, expecting the company to scale its robotaxi fleet and improve profitability through better economies of scale.

Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management announced that it had purchased nearly 899,000 shares of Pony AI on Tuesday through its ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ).

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Pony was 'bullish' amid a 450% surge in 24-hour message volume.

One user noted that ARK Invest has initiated its position in Pony, adding that they intend to monitor the company's developments.

Another user said that, without a new catalyst, Pony may be on track to test the 12.50 level.

Pony's stock has risen 0.1% so far in 2025.

