NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the features launched by the Translr app to reduce the anxiety of transgender individuals regarding gender identity disclosure have sparked positive discussions among users. The ongoing societal debate around whether transgender individuals should disclose their gender history before dating has highlighted tensions between privacy rights and perceived obligations of transparency. This debate became even more intense after a report by The Daily Beast in July 2024. At that time, Colombian President Gustavo Petro held hands with Linda Yapes, the country's first well-known transgender TV journalist, during his visit to Panama. According to a 2024 survey by the National Center for Transgender Equality, over 58% of trans individuals report fear or anxiety when deciding how and when to disclose their gender identity while dating online.

Transgender users-particularly trans women-report facing harassment, discrimination, and fetishization on some mainstream social platforms, even those promoting inclusivity. Instances include abrupt rejection or account reporting following gender disclosure.

Transgender woman model Eva Morris from New York City shared how dating can feel dehumanizing, even when she's honest from the start. "I met a guy through a popular dating app. He seemed kind and respectful - always checking in, saying sweet things. We decided to meet at a hotel for our first date. But once it was over, he never spoke to me again. That's when I realized he was never really interested in me - just the idea of me. I felt used, like I was only there to satisfy a curiosity. It broke something in me."

Even though she was upfront about being trans, she was still treated like a fetish. Stories like hers show why many trans people hesitate to disclose their identity-they fear judgment or rejection. Translr helps ease that fear by creating a space where being trans is normal, not something to hide.

"It started when a friend showed me a photo of a beautiful transgender woman. That night, I dreamed about taking her on a date - it was exciting, unforgettable. After that, I gave trans dating a try, and honestly, I got hooked," shared an engineer user Mike Watson from Pennsylvania how his interest in transgender dating began unexpectedly. His story reflects a growing number of users exploring deeper connections with trans individuals.

Translr employs two core methods to address disclosure concerns:

1. Trans-Centric Community Features







Precise Matching Mechanisms

Users can specify gender identity, transition status, and other key details upfront, ensuring compatible and respectful matches.





Strong Peer and Resource Support

Translr provides transition guidance, social advice, and real user stories, helping normalize trans experiences and reduce isolation.

Reduced rejection risk, as many cisgender users actively seek relationships with trans partners.

2. Eliminating the "Disclosure Dilemma"

Unlike platforms where trans users face pressure over when to disclose-risking either prejudice or accusations of deception-Translr's environment normalizes transparency. Approximately 40% of its users openly seek long-term relationships with trans women, a notably higher rate than other apps.

By prioritizing safety and acceptance, Translr aims to create a space where gender disclosure occurs without fear of discrimination. Translr has also reported a 35% increase in active users over the past year, alongside a steady rise in successful matches and daily conversations.

About Translr

Translr is a specialized dating app designed for the transgender community and its supporters. It facilitates connections among transgender individuals, cisgender allies, crossdressers, and others in a moderated environment. The app is available on iOS and Android.

