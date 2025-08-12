Jordan, Syria, US Agree To Form Trilateral Working Group To Support Ceasefire In As-Sweida

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: Jordan, Syria, and the United States agreed to respond to a request by the Syrian government to form a trilateral working group (Syrian-Jordanian-American) aimed at supporting Syria's efforts to stabilize the ceasefire in As-Sweida Governorate, southern Syria, and resolve the crisis there.



This came during a trilateral meeting held on Tuesday in Amman to discuss the situation in Syria and ways to support its reconstruction based on principles that ensure its security, stability, sovereignty, unity, non-interference in its internal affairs, and fulfillment of its people's aspirations while safeguarding the rights of all Syrians.



The meeting was attended by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani, US Ambassador to Turkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack, along with representatives from relevant institutions in the three countries.

It followed up on discussions hosted by Jordan on July 19 to address the ceasefire in As-Sweida and resolve the crisis there.



The participants affirmed that As-Sweida Governorate, with all its local communities, is an integral part of Syria, and that the rights of its people are protected in the process of rebuilding a new Syria toward a secure and accomplished future for all Syrian citizens, ensuring their representation and participation in shaping Syria's future.



The Jordanian Foreign Minister and the U.S. envoy reiterated Amman and Washington's support for Damascus, expressing full solidarity with Syria's security, stability, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens. They called on the international community to stand with Syria in its reconstruction efforts based on principles that ensure its security, stability, sovereignty, and unity, fulfill its people's aspirations, and safeguard the rights of all Syrians.



The three parties agreed to hold another meeting in the coming weeks to continue the discussions initiated today.