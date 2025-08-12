K10 Vision Highlights Exceptional Customer Service As It Expands Rapidly In The North American University Sector

Audit and Risk Management Software Backed by World Class Service

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- K10 Vision , a leading provider of next-generation Audit Management Software, is placing a spotlight on the vital role of customer service and support as it accelerates growth across the North American University sector. The company's expansion now includes a customer base of multiple Big Ten teams and University internal audit departments across the United States and beyond.As Universities continue to seek efficiency, transparency, and innovation in audit processes, K10 Vision's tailored Audit Management Software has emerged as a game-changer for institutions determined to modernize their audit capabilities.“As part of our automation and innovation journey, we needed an audit solution that could fully automate our process, from audit plan development to project execution, and K10 Vision delivered exactly that,” said Chifundo Biliwita, Director of Internal Audit and Advisory Services, Ball State University.“The system enables us to manage all our audit activities in one platform, eliminating the need to generate separate reports, send email requests, or gather information from other sources.”The platform's flexibility has also been a key differentiator.“The solution is fully customizable, allowing us to build our audit plan using our risk, entity, and process universes,” Biliwita continued.“Its tailored design and reporting capabilities have empowered us to work in a way that suits our needs, rather than being constrained by system limitations.”K10 Vision's unwavering focus on service excellence has helped ensure smooth adoption and lasting impact for its clients.“The K10 Vision support team was consistently patient and supportive throughout the change management process,” Biliwita added.“We're truly grateful for their partnership.”With a mission to help University audit teams worldwide harness the opportunities of cutting-edge Audit Management Software, K10 Vision continues to invest in both product innovation and customer success.About K10 VisionK10 Vision is a market disrupter and global leader in AI-enabled Audit Management technology, delivering powerful, intuitive solutions that help organizations improve oversight, ensure compliance, and drive operational excellence. Trusted by public and private sector organizations in over 30 countries, K10 Vision is redefining the future of audit.

