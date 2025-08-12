Techmediabreaks Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Sees 504% Boat Sales Surge, Slashes Debt Following Nautical Ventures Acquisition
To view the full press release, visit
About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a technology company specializing in high-voltage electric propulsion systems for the marine industry. The Company's flagship product, the E-Motion(TM) 180E, is a fully industrialized high-voltage electric outboard system for recreational boating, validated through partnerships with leading industry players. With the recent acquisition of Nautical Ventures Group, Vision Marine has expanded its sales and service network on the East Coast of the United States. Through Nautical Ventures' multi-brand retail operations, Vision Marine now offers both traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) boats and next-generation electric propulsion solutions, providing a full range of products to meet the current and evolving needs of recreational boaters.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to VMAR are available in the company's newsroom at
About TechMediaWire
TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer
TechMediaWire
Austin, Texas
512.354.7000 Office
[email protected]
TechMediaWire is powered by IBN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment