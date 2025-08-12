Techmediabreaks Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Sees 504% Boat Sales Surge, Slashes Debt Following Nautical Ventures Acquisition

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR) , a leader in electric marine propulsion and multi-brand boat retail, reported a sharp boost in sales performance and operational efficiency following its June acquisition of Nautical Ventures Group Inc. From June 20 to Aug. 8, the new division generated about $8.2 million in boat sales revenue - a 504% increase over the company's total boat sales for fiscal 2024. The surge was accompanied by a 44% reduction in floor plan liabilities to $31.3 million, a $4.9 million drop in inventory, and a 900% year-over-year rise in inbound leads. Vision Marine also expanded into the tender boat market via Nautical Ventures' Highfield Boats distribution, supported by a new Fort Lauderdale sales and service hub. Management said the acquisition has transformed the company's sales scale and growth potential, with more details to come in its Q4 2025 results in November.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a technology company specializing in high-voltage electric propulsion systems for the marine industry. The Company's flagship product, the E-Motion(TM) 180E, is a fully industrialized high-voltage electric outboard system for recreational boating, validated through partnerships with leading industry players. With the recent acquisition of Nautical Ventures Group, Vision Marine has expanded its sales and service network on the East Coast of the United States. Through Nautical Ventures' multi-brand retail operations, Vision Marine now offers both traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) boats and next-generation electric propulsion solutions, providing a full range of products to meet the current and evolving needs of recreational boaters.

