'World Has Failed To Stop Genocide Against Palestinians'
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has said that the inability of countries and the international community to stop the genocide against the Palestinian people and the humanitarian catastrophe forcibly imposed on them is unjustifiable and alarming.
In a statement, the ministry explained that despite the international consensus, shared by global institutions and UN courts, on the need to uphold international humanitarian law and human rights, the Israeli entity continues to escalate its aggression, using starvation, thirst, and denial of medical care as weapons of war, while the international community remains unable to put an end to this disregard for international demands, appeals, and legitimate resolutions.
The ministry stressed that protecting humanity in the Gaza Strip is an international moral, legal, and political duty that must not be subjected to narrow calculations or interests, affirming that human life is not a bargaining chip, a tool for blackmail, or a means to improve negotiating terms.
It added that the continuation and intractability of the war narrows the already limited space available for major powers and the international community to avoid invoking Chapter VII of the UN Charter to halt crimes of genocide, displacement, and annexation.
The Council of Europe for Human Rights Tuesday warned against arms sales to the Israeli entity, urging its 46 member states to ensure that such weapons are not used in human rights violations in Gaza.
The Council's Commissioner, Michael O'Flaherty, reiterated his call for member states to swiftly ramp up their utmost efforts to prevent and address violations of international humanitarian law and human rights law in the context of the Gaza conflict.
The United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and several European countries, along with partner organisations and agencies affirmed Tuesday that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip has reached unimaginable levels.
The foreign ministers of those countries issued a joint statement saying: "Famine is unfolding before our eyes. Urgent action is needed now to halt and reverse starvation."
Moreover, they urged the Israeli government to allow all international aid shipments intended for NGOs working in Gaza to enter into the Strip and to refrain from obstructing the work of key humanitarian actors.
The statement was signed by 27 countries and several of their partners, including the UK, Australia, Canada, France, Japan, and the European Union.
