Amir, Ukrainian President Exchange Views On Key Regional, Global Issues

2025-08-12 11:01:33
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ways to boost bilateral relations and exchanged views on key regional and international issues of shared concern.
This came during a phone call His Highness the Amir received Tuesday from the Ukrainian president.
At the beginning of the call, Zelensky extended his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir for Qatar's efforts in reuniting Ukrainian children with their families. He hailed Qatar's positive diplomatic efforts and its active role in Ukraine and globally.
He also briefed the Amir on the latest developments in Ukraine. In this regard, His Highness reaffirmed Qatar's support for all international efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

