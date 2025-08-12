New Holland Announces The Appointment Of META Group As Its New Official Distributor In Uganda
META Plant & Equipment Uganda Ltd is part of the META Group, a pan-African network of machinery dealerships specializing in agricultural, construction, and material handling equipment, along with comprehensive after-sales support.
Agriculture is the primary source of livelihood in Uganda, with many farmers depending on it for both income and sustenance.
The sector makes a significant contribution to the country's economy, with exports such as coffee, cotton, and tea serving as major sources of foreign exchange. Uganda's agriculture also benefits from fertile land and rich natural resources, providing strong potential for continued growth.
Underlining its commitment to Ugandan agriculture, New Holland will continue to provide its broadest product range, including TT Series tractors which complement power with economy; TD Straddle tractors which are suitable for a wide range of applications; TS6 and 10S Series tractors, used for land preparation, cultivation, or haulage; high horsepower tractors to operate machinery and cover more ground in less time; and the TC Series combine harvesters which provide dependable performance for mixed and small-scale farmers in varied crop conditions.
The brand is committed to ensuring that New Holland customers continue to benefit from enhanced support and service.
