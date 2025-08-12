Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Secretary Rubio's Call With Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

Secretary Rubio's Call With Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov


2025-08-12 11:00:27

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov regarding the preparation for the upcoming summit between President Donald J. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both sides confirmed their commitment to ensure a successful event.

MENAFN12082025004514009831ID1109920655

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search