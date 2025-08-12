Secretary Rubio's Call With Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov regarding the preparation for the upcoming summit between President Donald J. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both sides confirmed their commitment to ensure a successful event.

