Deputy Secretary Landau's Travel To Colombia

The United States stands in solidarity with the Colombian people in mourning the tragic loss of Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, a rising leader committed to serving his country and strengthening U.S.-Colombia relations.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will travel to Bogotá today to attend the memorial services for Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay on Wednesday, August 13. Senator Uribe’s leadership, courage, and commitment to his nation were evident throughout his years of service, and his contributions to Colombia’s democratic progress will endure. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and the people of Colombia as they mourn the loss of a remarkable leader who the world lost too soon.