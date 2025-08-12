Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Update On U.S. Foreign Assistance To The Philippines In Response To Recent Flooding

The United States extends its heartfelt condolences to those in the Philippines affected by consecutive storms and monsoon rains. Since July, the U.S. government has contributed $500,000 to provide emergency shelter assistance, household relief items, and hygiene kits to more than 3,000 families—approximately 15,800 people—remaining in evacuation centers after the severe flooding in July.

These funds also supported the delivery of 47,700 family food packs, benefiting more than 200,000 people in Northern and Central Luzon in July alone.  Additionally, the U.S. military, in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, supported operations to deliver 6,300 food packs for 18,000 people in Batanes.

This new funding is in addition to the more than $60 million in foreign assistance announced earlier this year for the Philippines to support energy, maritime, and economic programs.  As the recovery effort continues, we stand with the Philippine people during this challenging time.

