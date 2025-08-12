Hisummer Reports 68% Surge In Candle Warmer Sales As Fall Home Decor Trends Heat Up

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pinterest Fall Decor Searches Surge 41%; Influencer Videos Featuring Hisummer Candle Warmer Lamp Reach Over 1.2 Million Views Across Instagram & TikTok

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hisummer, a U.S. home lifestyle brand, today announced a 68% year-over-year increase in U.S. candle warmer sales for September , fueled by the growing popularity of flameless fragrance products and the upcoming holiday season.

Recent data from Pinterest shows “fall home decor” searches up 41% compared to last year, while TikTok's #CandleWarmer hashtag has surpassed 120 million views. Hisummer's own influencer collaboration videos have collectively garnered over 1.2 million views on Instagram and TikTok in the past two months, driving strong engagement ahead of Halloween (October 31) and Thanksgiving (November 27) .

Flameless candle warmer lamp offer clear advantages: safety, eco-friendliness, long-lasting fragrance, and decorative appeal - especially suitable for households with pets and children. They release consistent scents and cast a warm glow, perfect for holiday parties, family gatherings, and cozy evenings.









Two Designs That Illuminate Different Autumn Stories

Gray Elegant Model

Featuring a sleek swan-neck shape and heat-resistant glass shade, this model offers three brightness settings and adjustable height. Whether placed on a desk, entryway, or dining table, it naturally complements autumn décor such as pumpkins, dried flowers, and maple leaves. Retailing under $15 , it has quickly become one of the most affordable ambiance-enhancing home accents this fall.

Crystal Luxe Model

With a gold-plated metal frame and K9 crystal shade that casts sparkling light, this model includes a 7-color RGB mood light. From harvest dinners to Halloween parties, it serves as both a fragrance warmer and a stunning centerpiece that elevates any festive setting.

Expert Insight on Home Aesthetics

“Autumn is the season of color and scent, and people want items in their homes that evoke emotion,” says interior design consultant Emily Hart .“Flameless candle warmers meet this need while solving safety issues associated with traditional candles, allowing holiday ambiance to extend freely.”

Instagram: @hisummer_official - Featuring numerous influencer collaboration videos and authentic lifestyle content

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Email: ...