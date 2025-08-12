Aviation Cyber Security Market Set To Grow To USD 15.77 Billion By 2032 Coherent Market Insights

Request Sample Report:

Global Aviation Cyber Security Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global aviation cyber security market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the assessment period, reaching USD 10.07 Bn in 2025 and USD 15.77 Bn by 2032.

Based on deployment type, cloud/hosted segment is set to account for nearly three-fourths of the global aviation cyber security market share in 2025.

By security type, cloud security category is likely to hold a prominent market share of 35.1% in 2025.

In terms of services, managed security solutions segment is expected to account for more than two-thirds of the global aviation cyber security industry share by 2025.

North America is slated to retain its dominance, holding over one-third of the global market share in 2025.

Rising Cyber Threats in the Aviation Sector Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights' latest aviation cyber security market analysis highlights key factors fueling industry growth. Increasing incidence of cyber threats across the aviation industry is one such prominent growth driver.

Behind every bout of turbulence in the skies, a silent cyber war is quietly unfolding against the aviation sector. According to Thales Group's latest report, the aviation industry experienced a 600% year-on-year increase in ransomware attacks in 2025.

The report documented 27 major attacks by 22 ransomware groups between January 2024 and April 2025. This alarming surge in cyber incidents is prompting aviation companies to adopt advanced cybersecurity solutions, thereby accelerating market growth.

High Implementation Costs Limiting Market Growth

The future aviation cyber security market outlook appears promising, owing to rising incidence of cyberattacks targeting the aviation sector. However, high implementation and maintenance costs may hinder market growth to some extent during the assessment period.

Deploying robust cybersecurity solutions, including hardware and software, is expensive. This cost factor deters many smaller airlines and regional airports from adopting these solutions, potentially dampening overall aviation cyber security market demand.

Rapid Adoption of Digitalization Creating Lucrative Growth Prospects

Digitalization is penetrating its roots deep in the aviation industry. Today, more and more airports are adopting digital tools like cloud computing, IoT, real-time communication, connected aircraft, and AI systems. While these technologies enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience, they also expand the attack surface, driving strong demand for advanced aviation cybersecurity solutions and services.

Impact of AI on the Aviation Cyber Security Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as a powerful tool in the aviation cybersecurity industry. It enhances threat detection, response speed, and overall system resilience.

AI-powered solutions have the tendency to analyze vast volumes of network and operational data in real time. By doing so, they enable the early identification of potential cyberattacks targeting critical aviation infrastructure.

Machine learning algorithms help detect unusual patterns, predict emerging threats, and automate incident responses. This empowers aviation companies to reduce human error and downtime.

Cyber threats targeting aviation systems are becoming more sophisticated and dynamic. AI-driven cybersecurity tools are now vital to protect flight operations, passenger data, and communication networks.

Many aviation cyber security companies are embracing the AI trend to stay ahead of the competition. For instance, in November 2024, Thales introduced GenAI4SOC, a new Generative AI solution for security operations centres (SOCS).

GenAI4SOC used generative AI technologies for faster detection of cybersecurity incidents on enterprise information systems. It is designed to facilitate threat detection and adapt automatically to the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Emerging Aviation Cyber Security Market Trends

Rising adoption of cloud-based solutions is a significant trend in the aviation cybersecurity market. Aviation companies are increasingly adopting SaaS platforms and hybrid cloud environments due to their scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. These solutions also have the ability to support advanced threat detection and compliance requirements.

Increasing investments in advanced technologies by aviation companies are creating a conducive environment for the aviation cyber security market growth. There is a growing shift towards using AI, ML, and threat intelligence for proactive threat detection, predictive security, and response automation. This is expected to drive market revenue growth.

Agencies such as ICAO and FAA are tightening aviation cybersecurity regulations. This, in turn, is prompting airlines and airports to adopt advanced cybersecurity solutions, thereby fueling market growth.

Analyst's View

“The global aviation cyber security industry is set to grow steadily, owing to rapid adoption of digitalization, increasing incidence of cyberattacks targeting the aviation sector, and growing need for robust data protection measures to ensure passenger safety and operational continuity,” said a senior analyst at Coherent Market Insights (CMI).

Current Events and Their Impact on the Aviation Cyber Security Market