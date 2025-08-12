[Latest] US Personalized Medicine Market Size/Share Worth USD 252.93 Billion By 2034 At A 17.32% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of US Personalized Medicine Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 56.37 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 66.13 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 252.93 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 17.32% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Illumina Inc., Precision Biologics, Danaher Corporation (Cepheid Inc.), GE HealthCare, Celera Diagnostics LLC, Decode Genetics Inc., Exact Sciences Corporation, IBM Corporation, Exagen Inc., Biogen, QIAGEN, Genentech Inc., 23andMe Inc., Asuragen Inc and others. Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ US Personalized Medicine Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Personalized Medicine Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine Therapeutics, Personalized Nutrition and Wellness), By Application (Oncology, CNS, Immunology, Respiratory, Liver, Rheumatology), By Technology (Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Bioinformatics, Gene Sequencing, Drug Discovery, Companion Diagnostics, Genetics, Liquid Biopsy, Others (Predictive Modeling, Imaging)), By End-user (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic Institutes), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034 ” in its research database. -p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=c4c2c7c0-c683-46e2-b24a-50f5fcf68040&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c4c2c7c0-c683-46e2-b24a-50f5fcf68040/us-personalized-medicine-market-2025-2034-by-billion-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="US Personalized Medicine Market 2025 – 2034 (By Billion) .png" width="668" />

“According to the latest research study, the demand of US Personalized Medicine Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 56.37 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 66.13 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 252.93 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 17.32% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.” Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the US Personalized Medicine Market @ Overview As per the industry experts at CMI, the U.S. personalized medicine market is poised to witness a whopping CAGR in the forecast period. This could be attributed to genomic advancements such as next-generation sequencing that facilitate more accurate diagnostics and targeted therapies. The patients are asking for more customized approaches toward healthcare, thereby resulting in higher adoption of personalized medicine. Rise in incidences of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes is accelerating the requirement of more personalized and effective treatment strategies. Conducive government policies coupled with raised funding for research and development activities are driving innovation. Key Trends & Drivers Technological Advancements and Higher Healthcare Spending to Spell Growth: Continuous advancements in data analytics, genomics, and bioinformatics are pushing the U.S. personalized medicine market forward. technologies such as CRISPR, NGS, and AI are transformingtreatment plans and diagnostics and making them more targeted as well as individualized. This innovation translates into patients' better understanding and customizes the treatment with better results. Also, as healthcare spending increases, the government as well as private agencies continue spending more dollars on the new technologies pertaining to modern medicine as mentioned above. Request a Customized Copy of the US Personalized Medicine Market Report @ Rise in Incidences of Chronic Diseases to Catalyze the U.S. Personalized Medicine Market: Chronic ailments cover conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular ailments. Personalized medicines are capable of being more effective in comparison with conventional types of treatment as they end up targeting the molecular and genetic basis of the conditions they address. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 66.13 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 252.93 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 56.37 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 17.32% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Product, Application, Technology, End-user and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Country Scope US Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Genomic medicine is getting included in clinical practice. It is playing a vital role in diagnosing as well as treating the disease, thereby offering precise, individualized treatments providing better outcomes. Also, institutions are sharing data concerning clinical background, genetic information, and lifestyles across the providers, which facilitates the provision of more extensive and individualized treatment options, thereby helping to release new drugs in a faster way.

Weaknesses: Tailored treatments such as sequencing, genetic tests, and targeted medications are costlier in comparison with conventional treatments. This factor does act as a substantial barrier to healthcare systems and insurance firms. Also, handling sensitive data does raise legal and ethical challenges pertaining to data privacy and security. These are some of the threats to the U.S. personalized medicine market .

Opportunities: Amalgamating personalized medicine with digital health technologies such as remote monitoring and wearable devices is anticipated to improve patient engagement as well as treatment outcomes. Personalized medicine can also help in the identification of disease risks and promotion of preventive measures. Strategic partnerships amongst research organizations, academic institutions, and industry players have the ability to accelerate the adoption and development of personalized medicine.

Threats: Lengthy processes of approvals and complicated regulatory requirements for personalized medicine products are likely to delay market access. The market players are bound to lose interest by the time the entire course of treatment or drugs gets approved and goes live. These are the major threats to the U.S. personalized medicine market.

Key Developments

The US personalized medicine market is witnessing a significant organic and inorganic expansion. Some of the key developments include –

In May 2025, the scientists based in Philadelphia officiated a successful treatment for one of the rare genetic disorders in a nine-month-old baby using personalized CRISPR gene editing therapy.

In January 2024, The US state of California announced that it would witness establishment of precision medicine center as the outcome of collaboration amongst the city of Bakersfield, the Kern Venture Group, and BIOS Health. The facility is bound to operate as a central location for R&D and brain clinical trials that use BIOS' adaptive dosage technology.

In March 2023, Seagen announced that Pfizer acquired it for USD 229 in cash per Seagen share, totaling to USD 43 Billion enterprise value.

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=77493798-dd7e-4945-85d7-dd410ecd077a&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/77493798-dd7e-4945-85d7-dd410ecd077a/us-personalized-medicine-market-2025-2034-by-application-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="US Personalized Medicine Market 2025 – 2034 (By Application) .png" width="668" />

List of the prominent players in the US Personalized Medicine Market :



Illumina Inc.

Precision Biologics

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid Inc.)

GE HealthCare

Celera Diagnostics LLC

Decode Genetics Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation

IBM Corporation

Exagen Inc.

Biogen

QIAGEN

Genentech Inc.

23andMe Inc.

Asuragen Inc. Others

The US Personalized Medicine Market is segmented as follows:

By Product



Personalized Medicine Diagnostics

Personalized Medicine Therapeutics Personalized Nutrition and Wellness

By Application



Oncology

CNS

Immunology

Respiratory

Liver Rheumatology

By Technology



Big Data Analytics

Artificial Intelligence

Bioinformatics

Gene Sequencing

Drug Discovery

Companion Diagnostics

Genetics

Liquid Biopsy Others (Predictive Modeling, Imaging)

By End-user



Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers Research & Academic Institutes

