5 Lesser-Known Stories From Krishna's Childhood You Should Tell Your Kids

Lord Krishna's childhood is a series of enchanting tales that teach the art of living while enthralling the young with his magic and mischief. Well-known stories such as the butter-thieve or Kansa-slayer are there, but many of the equally rewarding gems deserve their due share of telling. Here are five lesser-known tales from Krishna's childhood that you can recall on Janmashtami.

5 Lesser-Known Stories from Krishna's Childhood:

1. Krishna and the Fruit Seller

Some days, a fruit seller made her way to Gokul. Little Krishna, lusting for fruits, ran inside to fetch wearing something grain; however, he could bring only a handful. The woman was melted by his innocent smile and gave him fruits out of pity. When she reached home, she found her basket full of jewels. The story carries a moral on being generous and rewards for giving without selfishness.

2. The Cart Incident

As a small baby, Krishna was placed beneath the cart as his mother worked. Suddenly, the cart fell upon him, yet the baby Krishna kept kicking it off with barely any effort. The villagers saw this as some divine power, but Krishna laughed as any child would. This incident shows that small things can be quite weighty and a great experience on Janmashtami.

3. Taming of Twin Trees

Two celestial brothers, cursed into the form of trees, stood in Nanda's courtyard. Baby Krishna crawled between them, pulling the mortar tied to him and uprooting the trees. The brothers were freed, and they blessed Him. The story signifies liberation and breaking the chains of arrogance.

4. Krishna and the Bird Demon Bakasura

When a huge bird demon had been threatening the children of Vrindavan, Krishna, ever brave, fought with all his strength and tore open the demon's beak, rescuing his friends. It is the valor and love for those close to him.

5. The Imminent Spillage of the Milk Pot

One time, Mother Yashoda left milk on the boil to rush in the after the butter-stealing Krishna. Seeing the milk about to spill, she rushed back only to laugh remembering Krishna's antics of the day and how he taught her that one must balance duty with love.

Values of Sharing These Stories

These lesser-known tales are not only entertaining; they impart values like kindness, bravery, modesty and balance. Sharing them with children would make Janmashtami commemoration all the more rich and meaningful to recall in the divine energy on Janmashtami.