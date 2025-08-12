DRDO Guest House Manager Held For Spying, Leaking Confidential Data To Pakistan's ISI
“DRDO guest house manager, Mahendra Prasad has been arrested in Jaisalmer on charges of spying for Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and sending confidential and strategic information of the country across the border to Pakistan via social media,” Rajasthan Police said.
A case has been registered against him and investigators are probing the extent of the leaked data. Also Read | DRDO espionage case: Special court sends scientist Pradeep Kurulkar to ATS custody
Mahendra Prasad was arrested on Tuesday, August 12, by Rajasthan's CID Intelligence. He is a resident of Palyun, Almora, Uttarakhand and was working as a contractual manager at DRDO Guest House Chandan Field Firing Range Jaisalmer.
Rajasthan CID Intelligence is constantly monitoring the possible anti-national and subversive activities within the state in view of the Independence Day celebrations, Inspector General of Police CID (Security), Rajasthan, Jaipur, Dr. Vishnukant said. Also Read | Ex-Brahmos engineer Nishant Agarwal gets life imprisonment for spying for Pakistan ISI
During this surveillance, police said, it was learnt that Mahendra Prasad was in contact with Pakistani intelligence agency and was sending them information on the movement of DRDO scientists and Indian Army officers who come to Firing Range for missile and other weapons testing to Pakistan handlers.
He was jointly interrogated by various intelligence agencies at Central Interrogation Centre, Jaipur and his mobile phone was technically tested. The police said,“A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act 1923 and he will be produced in court on Wednesday, where he will be taken on remand and further questioning will be done.”
