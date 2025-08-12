Bryan Johnson Shares 'Secret' To Achieve Long Life. Do THIS Activity To Reduce The Risk Of Death By 42%
42% lower risk of death over four years
15% slower biological aging
16% higher physical activity levels
In short, Johnson claimed that staying socially connected didn't just boost mood - it helped bodies function as if they were years younger. So, for the sake of your health (and your mitochondria), say yes to that coffee date or community event... just make sure it's before bedtime.
Read | Bryan Johnson Net Worth: A look at anti-ageing influencer's key ventures and assets
Johnson shared the post with the caption,“Say yes to friends, it will extend your life” - which has now garnered thousands of likes and comments.Viral Instagram Post Sparks Reactions
Here are some of the reactions:
A user wrote: Will you be my friend, Bryan?
Another wrote: The most difficult method of being healthy.
A third user said: I like one friend at a time. Socializing drains me. I like the feeling of peace.
Also Read | What's Bryan Johnson's one sleep hack to reduce stress and slow ageing?
A fourth user said: Stay single so the wife doesn't socially isolate you and shorten your lifespan.Shutting Down Project Blueprint
The multimillionaire recently announced plans to shut down his highly publicised anti-aging regimen, Project Blueprint. Johnson has reportedly cited philosophical conflicts and burnout as the reason for closing his anti-aging wellness startup.
“Honestly, I am so close to either shutting it down or selling it,” Bryan Johnson told Wired.“I don't need the money, and it's a pain-in-the-a** company.”
Earlier this year, reports suggested that Blueprint was falling short of its break-even point by $1 million each month. However, Johnson dismissed claims of financial strain, stating,“We are break-even, and I've said that publicly many times. We've had profitable months, we've had loss months,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment