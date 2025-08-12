Rajasthan Tragedy: 10 Devotees Dead, Many Injured As Passenger Vehicle Collides With Trailer Truck In Dausa's Bapi
At least 12 devotees are said to have sustained injuries in Dausa accident between a passenger pick-up vehicle and trailer truck.
Dausa District Collector Devendra Kumar informed that at least 10 persons have died in the accident.“According to initial reports, 10 people have died in an accident near Bapi. Nine people have been referred for treatment and 3 are being treated in the District Hospital. The accident occurred between a passenger pick-up and a trailer truck.”
SP Sagar Rana told ANI that“an information was received about devotees coming from Khatu Shyam temple who met with an accident and till now, 10 casualties have occurred. Nearly 7-8 people have been referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur.”
