PM Narendra Modi Likely To Visit US Next Month For UNGA, Bilateral Talks With President Trump Amid Tariff Row: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the United States next month, a report said on Wednesday.

While Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York during the visit, there are chances that he might meet US President Donald Trump, too, the report said.

The meeting with President Trump, which is not yet official, is aimed at ironing out trade issues and arriving at a common ground on tariffs, the Indian Express said in the report.

Narendra Modi and Donald Trump met last in February 2025 when the Indian Prime Minister visited the US.

According to reports, preparations for PM Modi's visit are underway and may be finalised by the end of August.

Narendra Modi's likely visit to the US assumes significance since it comes at a time when the ties between India and the US have been impacted in recent months after Trump claimed to have brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan - a claim denied by New Delhi.

The US imposed 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods last month and increased them to 50 per cent on the import of Russian oil. The government has said that the negotiations are underway on both fronts on the tariff issue.

UNGA meet in September

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 80) will take place in New York City from September 9 to 23, 2025. The High-Level General Debate will be held from September 23 to 27, concluding on September 29. This annual gathering brings together leaders from all 193 UN member states to address global challenges and collaborate on solutions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the last few days.

Zelensky also indicated after Monday's phone call with PM Narendra Modi that the two leaders“agreed to plan a personal meeting in September during the UN General Assembly.”

'Relationship remains unhanged'

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce has said that the United States' relationship with both Pakistan and India "remains unchanged," adding that the "diplomats are committed to both nations."

Her remarks came after Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir's comments in Florida, where he reportedly said Pakistan could use nuclear weapons to take down India and "half the world" in the event of an existential threat.

Speaking at the State Department briefing, Bruce stated that "We had an experience with Pakistan and India, when there was a conflict, that could have developed into something quite horrible. There was immediate concern and movement with the Vice President JD Vance, the President Donald Trump and the Secretary of State Marco Rubio in addressing the nature of what was happening," Bruce said.

Se emphasised the success of diplomatic efforts in preventing the conflict from escalating, stating, "We described the nature of the phone calls and the work we did to stop the attacks, bringing the parties together to create something enduring. It's a very proud moment that Secretary Rubio, Vice President Vance and the top leaders in this nation were involved in stopping that potential catastrophe."