Nearly 99.7% Of Forest Rights Claims Disposed Of In J&K: Centre
As of May 31, 2025, a total of 46,090 claims under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) have been filed in Jammu & Kashmir, comprising 33,233 individual claims and 12,857 community claims, the figures accessed reveal.
Of these, the government has distributed 6,020 titles (429 individual and 5,591 community titles), providing formal legal entitlements to forest land and community resources.
Despite this progress, a substantial number of claims remain unresolved, with 39,924 applications still pending and only 146 claims rejected, indicating that the majority of claims await final verification and processing.
The Ministry continues to work closely with local authorities to expedite the disposal of pending claims.Read Also How 40,000 Forest Rights Claims Were Denied In Kashmir Why Kashmir's Forest Dwellers Live Like Prisoners on Their Own Land
The FRA safeguards the rights of forest dwellers by prohibiting evictions before rights are recognised and verified, ensuring protection for vulnerable tribal populations in J&K.
The Ministry has also issued joint advisories with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to prevent unlawful evictions and promote smooth implementation of the Act. (KNO)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment