Benz Announces Drilling To Accelerate At Glenburgh Following A$30M Bought Deal



Firm commitments received to raise A$30 million via bought deal at market

Placement driven by demand from leading, high-quality long only offshore institutional investors

The proceeds will enable Benz to accelerate drilling at Glenburgh following up the emerging bulk tonnage gold system at Icon and the exciting high grade gold trend at Zone 126

4 rigs have been locked in, with drilling expected to be ongoing and aggressively ramped up Benz is well-funded with a pro-forma cash position of over $40 million following completion of the Placement 1

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) ( Benz or the Company ) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments for a placement of 30,456,853 new fully paid CHESS Depositary Interests ( CDIs ) in the Company via a bought deal at an issue price of A$0.985 per CDI to raise A$30 million (before costs) ( Placement ).

The Placement was driven by strong demand from leading, high-quality offshore institutional investors, and was also supported by its existing large institutional shareholders. Benz's share register is now well-positioned with a broad range of long-only institutional shareholders who have demonstrated their support for the Company's strategy of aggressive exploration to fast track resource growth.

Benz Chair, Mr Evan Cranston, commented:

"This is a transformational capital raising for Benz which will position the Company to significantly increase its exploration activities at the Glenburgh Project, following recent drilling successes at the Icon Prospect and at Zone 126.

"To have had such strong cornerstone demand from two leading offshore institutional funds who share our excitement and vision with the new exploration strategy at Glenburgh is extremely pleasing. The new discoveries at the Icon Apollo trend deserve their own dedicated rigs to rapidly unlock the size and scale of the emerging bulk tonnage system. The remaining rigs will continue to target high grade ounces along the Zone 126 trend and scout out new and exciting untested priority targets along out 18km mineralised trend.

"The demand received from these institutions, together with our existing large institutional shareholders, is seen as a strong endorsement of our recent discoveries and the exploration potential that remains within our belt-scale tenure.

"With a strengthened pro-forma balance sheet of A$40m1 in cash, Benz is well funded to deliver a step change in exploration activities at Glenburgh, doubling drilling capacity to four rigs to fast track resource growth across multiple high priority targets.

"As we move into the next exciting chapter for the Company, I'd like to take this opportunity to welcome our new shareholders to the register and thank our exiting holders for their continued support."

Use of Funds

Proceeds from the Placement will enable Benz to accelerate exploration across its gold portfolio, with a focus on its 100%-owned Glenburgh Gold Project in Western Australia - a new frontier gold district with multi-million-ounce potential.

Funding will be applied towards:



Glenburgh Gold Project (WA):



Increasing drilling capacity to four rigs to accelerate testing of the emerging bulk-tonnage gold system at the Icon deposit, the high-grade Zone 126 trend, and other priority targets.



Geological modelling, including detailed televiewer interpretation, to deliver a resource model that honours Glenburgh's folded and metamorphosed geometry.

Progress towards an updated Mineral Resource Estimate once the majority of planned drilling is complete, ensuring it reflects the full scale of the Project's potential.

Mt Egerton Gold Project (WA):

Exploration targeting high-grade near-surface mineralisation through RC drilling, mapping, and geochemical surveys.

Eastmain Gold Mine (Quebec, Canada):

Scoping Study to assess early-stage technical and economic development options for the high-grade resource.

General: Working capital and corporate costs.

Placement Details

The Placement was undertaken at an issue price of A$0.985, being the closing share price on the ASX on Friday, 8 August 2025.

The Company will issue 30,406,091 CDIs under its existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 ( Tranche 1 Placement ).

A Director of the Company intends to subscribe for 50,762 CDIs (A$50,000) in the Placement ( Tranche 2 Placement ), subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting that will be held in due course.

It is anticipated that settlement of the Tranche 1 Placement will occur on Wednesday, 20 August 2025 and the CDIs will be allotted and commence trading on Thursday, 21 August 2025. The Tranche 2 Placement is expected to complete in early October 2025. The Placement CDIs will rank equally with existing CDIs from the date of issue.

Euroz Hartleys Limited acted as Lead Manager to the Placement.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board.