The Oneness Gallery, UK And Parhelion Group, HK Announce Postponement Of 'Golden Journey' Exhibition And Venue Change

We are Nowhere. We are Everywhere. We are Oneness.

Heal The World

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Oneness Gallery , in collaboration with the Parhelion Group , today announced the postponement and a change of venue for the highly anticipated "Golden Journey - Dear Me, I Love You" exhibition.

The exhibition, originally scheduled to run from 18 September 2025 to 2 January 2026, will now take place on a new date and at a new location in a different format. These details will be announced in the coming months.

"This change was a necessary step to secure a location that better aligns with our vision and mission," said a spokesperson for The Oneness Gallery. "We have zero-tolerance for organisations that unilaterally alter agreed-upon terms at the last minute and use corporate social responsibility (CSR) or charity solely for their commercial benefit. This also applies to a lack of genuine support for artist programs, despite claims to the contrary. CSR is not a marketing strategy, social responsibility is every single human's responsibility. Proceeding under those circumstances would have meant compromising the integrity of our project and our commitment to the community."

The organisers are taking the following steps to manage this transition:

* For Artists: We extend our deepest apologies to all the artists who applied. All entry fees will be refunded in full. Submissions will remain part of the "Call for Artists" campaign and applicants will be contacted individually within seven business days. The second stage of the campaign will be put on hold until we have secured a new venue and finalised new exhibition dates.

* For Supporters and Partners: The Oneness Gallery and Parhelion Group extend their sincere apologies to our supporting partner, esteemed panel members, sponsor, friends, supporters and our media friends for any inconvenience. Your dedication is greatly appreciated.

* For Communities: We wish to extend a sincere apology to all global citizens, especially the Hong Kong communities. We know that mental health issues are a top priority in the world right now and it is with great regret that we have had to postpone this meaningful campaign.

We are working diligently to finalise the new details and will make an announcement as soon as they are available. We sincerely thank you for your support and understanding during this transition.

Carmen Chan

The Oneness Gallery Limited

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.