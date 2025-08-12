Atlas Air Worldwide Expands Commitment To Workforce Development With University Of Alaska Anchorage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Affirms Support of Efforts by President Trump and Secretary Duffy to Modernize U.S. Airspace

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (“Atlas”), the leading global provider of outsourced aviation logistics solutions, today reaffirmed its partnership with the University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA).

Leaders from Atlas and UAA, along with faculty and students, were joined by United States Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy at Merrill Field in Anchorage. The Secretary is spearheading the Trump Administration's efforts to invest in the aviation workforce, modernize the air traffic control system, enhance safety, and address nationwide shortages of pilots, controllers, and mechanics.

“President Trump and I are on a mission to make our airspace the envy of the world. We will build a brand-new air traffic control system and address a chronic shortage of controllers and pilots,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy.“President Trump's One Big, Beautiful Bill delivered over $100 million into the Don Young Alaska Aviation Safety Initiative to deploy state of the art technology and train the next generation of aviation talent. I applaud Atlas Air Worldwide for doing their part to contribute to this mission.”

Aviation is essential to Alaska's economy, with Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) ranking among the world's top five busiest cargo hubs. The University of Alaska Anchorage is widely recognized for its top-tier aerospace program, which ensures students are equipped with the expertise needed to fill these critical roles. To further support Alaska's aviation workforce development, Atlas has also announced the renewal of its scholarship program, which helps students offset educational costs as they prepare for careers in aviation.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with the University of Alaska Anchorage by creating opportunities to advance aviation education,” said Michael Steen, Atlas Air Worldwide Chief Executive Officer.“By investing in workforce development locally, we are advancing our commitment to aviation in Alaska, and to the resilience of the broader aerospace industry. We are fully dedicated to supporting the efforts led by President Trump and Secretary Duffy to make our airspace the global gold standard.”

The new round of funding builds on Atlas-sponsored scholarships announced in 2024-four for maintenance technician students and three for aspiring pilots-and aims to develop a robust pipeline of talent for the sector.

“We are grateful to Atlas Air Worldwide for its continued investment in UAA and our students,” said Ray Weber, Dean of UAA's Community & Technical College.“This generous donation is transformative, helping us build a more qualified workforce that is vital to Alaska's economic future and the broader industry. Thanks to Atlas, our students are gaining the training and credentials needed to pursue fulfilling careers, securing brighter prospects for the state's workforce and beyond.”

Atlas Air Worldwide in Alaska

Anchorage's proximity, within 9.5 hours by plane of 90% of the industrial world, positions it as a vital hub for global commerce, training and talent development, and it plays a key role in Atlas' operations. Annual Atlas departures at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) have grown to more than 7,500 in 2024, supported by over 700 Anchorage based Pilots and ground staff.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world's largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, and 767 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

About The University of Alaska Anchorage

The University of Alaska Anchorage is Alaska's largest university, educating nearly 12,000 students annually. UAA transforms lives through teaching, research, community engagement and creative expression in a diverse and inclusive environment. As the state's largest university, UAA is a driving force in Alaska's economy, producing over 1,600 graduates each year, with a large percentage entering the Alaska workforce. UAA has programs in professional piloting, aviation management, aviation maintenance technology and air traffic control. In 2022, UAA graduated 273 students to the aviation sector. Learn more at uaa.alaska.edu/aviation .

