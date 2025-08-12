The Executive Leadership Institute At Clark Atlanta University Opens Applications For 2026 Cohort
|
Milestone
|
Date
|
Informational Webinars (virtual)
|
August 12, 2025 – 6 p.m. EST
|
Application Portal Opens
|
August 12, 2025 – Click HERE to apply
|
Application Deadline
|
October 15, 2025
|
Cohort Announcement
|
January 2026
|
Program Duration
|
March – September 2026 (hybrid sessions)
Dr. Cheryl Davenport Dozier, ELI Program Coordinator for the Community of Fellows and President Emerita, Savannah State University commented: "We look forward to training the next generation of legacy leaders-smart and innovative individuals who will be immersed in our 13 Competencies. During the program, they will gain enhanced knowledge and skills to ensure student success and HBCU institutional effectiveness."
Eligible candidates must have at least ten years of higher-education or related executive leadership experience and a demonstrated commitment to advancing the HBCU mission. Full requirements and the application link are available at hbcueli.
Why HBCUs-and Strong Leadership-Matter
According to UNCF's 2024 Transforming Futures: The Economic Engines of HBCUs report, the nation's 101 HBCUs generate $16.5 billion in annual economic impact and support more than 136,000 jobs -a footprint on par with a Fortune 50 company. UNCF Robust, visionary leadership is essential to sustaining and scaling this impact, particularly as HBCUs serve a disproportionate share of first-generation, low-income, and under-resourced students.
About HBCU ELI at Clark Atlanta University
The HBCU Executive Leadership Institute at Clark Atlanta University (HBCU ELI) is a groundbreaking incubator for recruiting and developing the future presidents of America's Historically Black Colleges and Universities. ELI equips high-potential leaders with tools and strategies that support the education and business goals of more than 100 HBCUs. Through ELI, the ability of HBCUs to survive and thrive is improved. In addition to granting thousands of degrees each year, HBCUs boast illustrious alumni like Martin Luther King, Jr., Oprah Winfrey, and Vice President Kamala Harris, among others. Visit hbcueli for more information and join the conversation on social media @hbcueli; #hbcueli.
Press Contact:
Lalohni Campbell
404-593-7145
SOURCE HBCU ELI at Clark Atlanta UniversityWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment