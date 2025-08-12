MH Markets Announces A Phased Strategic Investment In FCA-Regulated Asset Management Firm, Further Strengthening Global Compliance And Institutional Service Capabilities

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock)MH Markets recently announced that it has entered into a phased strategic investment in an asset management firm regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The firm has now been renamed MH MARKETS GLOBAL LIMITED and will continue to operate independently under its existing compliance framework.

This investment marks an important step in MH Markets' long-term global expansion strategy. It aims to deepen the Group's institutional service capabilities in the UK and broader European markets, especially in multi-asset investment and client servicing. As the investment relationship progresses, MH MARKETS GLOBAL LIMITED is expected to explore future business development across a broad range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, commodities, derivatives, foreign exchange, and structured notes, laying a strategic foundation for the Group's long-term growth in asset allocation and wealth management.

Earlier this month, senior executives from MH Markets visited New York to attend a Nasdaq bell-ringing ceremony hosted by a strategic partner, and held in-person meetings with the wealth management division of Morgan Stanley. These engagements reflect MH Markets' growing global perspective and serve as valuable reference points as the Group builds out a more comprehensive institutional and wealth management platform.

MH Markets remains committed to“Global Compliance, Professional Service,” and currently holds financial service licenses across multiple jurisdictions including Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Mauritius, and Vanuatu. With this latest UK-focused initiative, the Group further enhances its presence in regulated markets and continues to provide reliable, diversified, and compliant investment solutions for clients worldwide.

About MH Markets:

MH Markets is a globally recognized leader in the financial markets, offering forex and CFD brokerage services to clients worldwide. With a commitment to quality service, innovation, and reliability, MH Markets provides traders with superior trading conditions, personalized support, and a wide range of resources to enhance their trading experience. The company is regulated by and licensed by multiple jurisdictions, ensuring the highest standards of financial governance.

This press release has been done by GoldenGatePR