OIKOS® Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Cultured Dairy Drink Featuring A Patented Blend Of Nutrients Designed To Help Build & Retain Muscle Mass During Weight Loss

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Powered by OIKOS' patented Advanced FUSION Blend, OIKOS FUSION is designed to help build and retain muscle mass during weight loss when combined with exercise and a balanced diet. It is the first and only product in the yogurt category specifically created and positioned to support the unique nutrition needs of GLP-1 users and other weight loss consumers, with a patented combination of whey protein, leucine and vitamin D. These three key nutrients have been extensively researched in populations at risk for muscle loss, including two clinical trials conducted by Danone. Together, this proprietary trifecta blend takes intentional muscle support to the next level by helping consumers maximally triggering muscle synthesis when paired with a balanced diet and exercise.

"Pairing Danone's decades of science expertise with the OIKOS' brand's emphasis on strength and high-quality protein enabled us to create something truly unique for people looking to maintain muscle mass while on a weight loss journey," said Rafael Acevedo, President of Yogurt at Danone North America. "The growing need for tailored nutrition solutions for people experiencing muscle mass loss is something we can expertly tackle. We know change takes strength and we believe weight loss isn't only about taking things away - it's about adding and strengthening routines with nutrient-dense products that help people better meet their goals."

OIKOS FUSION comes in three delicious flavors including Strawberry, Mixed Berry, and Vanilla. Each nutrient-dense 7 fl oz, 130-calorie bottle is lactose-free and contains:



Patented Advanced FUSION Blend of whey protein, leucine and vitamin D

23g of complete protein to support strong muscles*

5g of prebiotic fiber to support digestive health

0g added sugar**

No artificial sweeteners, synthetic colors or dyes

Vitamins B3 and B12 to help convert food to energy A good source of calcium and key vitamins A and D

"People on a weight loss journey often eat less, so it's crucial to focus on the nutrient density of the foods they do eat. When protein needs are not met, the body will start breaking down muscle to get the amino acids it needs. Fiber is also important considering its role in digestive health and because most American fall short on fiber intake," explains Whitney Evans PhD, RD, Director of Nutrition & Scientific Affairs at Danone North America. "That's why we created OIKOS FUSION-in listening to GLP-1 users and studying the latest research, we packed as much targeted nutrition as possible into a small, delicious, and convenient bottle to help make it easier to meet key nutrition needs."

Based on direct insights from those on GLP-1 medications, delivering this much nutrition in a compact size was top of mind for OIKOS. The 7 fl oz bottle format for OIKOS FUSION was chosen so that each consumer can enjoy – and comfortably finish consuming – a delicious, nutrient-dense drink.

Danone also created a dedicated nutrition hub for GLP-1 users to deliver clear, credible guidance on the nutritional needs of GLP-1 medication users, featuring expert advice and product recommendations from across its yogurt and waters portfolio.

OIKOS FUSION drinks will initially launch in the refrigerated section of select retailers starting this August, with additional retailers rolling out this fall. For additional information on OIKOS FUSION and to find a retailer near you, visit Where to Buy Oikos Greek Yogurt and Pro Products . You can also find the brand on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube .

OIKOS FUSION is the latest addition to OIKOS' wide range of deliciously creamy, high-protein offerings, from yogurt cups and protein shots to the new OIKOS Protein Shakes, launched in May 2025 as a shelf-stable way to get protein on the go. These newest launches within the OIKOS portfolio underscore the brand's commitment to delivering innovative, tasty and protein-forward options for everyone at every stage of their health and fitness journey.

* Protein and exercise with a balanced diet help maintain muscles

** Not a low-calorie food

