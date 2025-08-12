Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet approved a draft decree-law revising Law 1/1993 for protecting public funds, which is considered a national priority and duty for the government.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya met with visiting Somali counterpart, Abdisalam Abdi Ali and signed MoUs to boost cooperation.

PARIS -- Twenty-seven partner countries released a joint statement expressing their deep concerns about the "unimaginable level" of suffering going on in Gaza, stressing that famine is unfolding before the international community's eyes in midst of restrictions preventing NGOs and other humanitarian organization to deliver.

GAZA -- At least 100 Palestinians were martyred and 513 injured in the past 24 hours of Israeli occupation airstrikes across the Strip, the health authorities in Gaza reported.

KUWAIT -- Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity announced the launch of its acceleration program for the second consecutive year, in cooperation with Plug and Play in California's Silicon Valley, one of the world's leading innovation hubs, aiming to promote Kuwaiti innovation globally and integrate young talents into the international innovation ecosystem.