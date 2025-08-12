Ski Cabin Startup Launches Energy Rockstm: Functional Candy For Focus And Performance

Get Your Focus ON with Energy Rocks Low Sugar Popping Candy

Fun, low sugar, portable candy with caffeine, L-theanine & B12 delivers focus without the crash. Kava Rocks and other functional blends launching Q4 2025.

TAOS SKI VALLEY, NM, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From a cabin at 10,000 feet above Taos Ski Valley, entrepreneur Carolynne Chandler turned her search for better focus into Energy Rocks - a low-sugar popping crystal candy infused with caffeine, L-theanine, and vitamin B12. The result is a portable, fun, and effective way to stay energized without the crash of traditional energy drinks.Originally inspired by Chandler's own challenges with focus - including living with ADHD - Energy Rocks quickly gained fans among skiers, cyclists, students, creators, and busy professionals. Each compact sachet fits easily into a ski jacket, gym bag, or laptop sleeve, delivering a low sugar, clean boost of focus and performance on the go.“Most supplements feel like a chore,” said Chandler.“I wanted something functional, enjoyable, and easy to take anywhere.”After a year of research, sourcing, and testing, Energy Rocks debuted online and is now expanding into convenience, college, and specialty retail locations in Fall 2025. The brand will also debut new functional popping candy supplements in Q4, including Kava Rocks for relaxation.Unlike pills or canned energy drinks, Energy Rocks offers a quick-dissolving, great-tasting way to fuel your brain and body - making it an ideal choice for anyone who needs to stay sharp without the jitters.About Energy RocksEnergy Rocks, a product of Pure Vitality LLC, is a female-founded functional candy company redefining supplements with fun, effective, and portable popping crystal formulas. Blending proven nootropics like caffeine and L-theanine with nostalgic candy experiences, Energy Rocks is designed to fuel focus, energy, and daily performance - without pills, jitters, or crashes.Energy Rocks is available now on Amazon and atMedia Contact:Energy Rocks PR TeamEmail: ...eWebsite:

Carolynne Chandler

Pure Vitality LLC

...e

Energy Rocks: The Fun, Fast Functional Solution for Focus and Energy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.