From The Courtroom To The Heart: Diedra M. Burr Introduces A Bold New Legal Romance With Trilbi Small, Attorney At Law

CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- When love crosses the street, it can change your life. That's the central spark behind Trilbi Small, Attorney at Law – Book 1 0f 3 - Trilbi Is A Trilogy-Desparate , the gripping first installment of a new trilogy by debut author and attorney Diedra M. Burr. Set against the vivid backdrop of Los Angeles, from Compton to Marina Del Rey and Catalina Island, this legal romance blends courtroom tension with personal transformation, bold relationships, and unexpected love.At the heart of the story is Trilbi Small, a tenacious solo civil litigator with a fierce disdain for divorce cases. But when a breathtaking chance encounter with a charming stranger on Wilshire Boulevard shifts her focus from law to longing, Trilbi finds herself navigating a new kind of trial-the pursuit of connection. Between her nephews' rising careers, long dinners with loyal girlfriends, and the ache of past heartbreaks, Trilbi's story is one of empowerment, adventure,and rediscovering love when least expected.Author Diedra M. Burr brings her own legal background and passion for storytelling to the page. A native of Los Angeles and Compton High School graduate, Diedra Burr began her professional journey in aerospace publication before earning her Juris Doctorate degree. Her early love for writing-seen in her 1981 collection Poetry - Lyrics by Diedra-fused with her life experiences to shape the compelling narrative of Trilbi's world. The novel also pays tribute to Diedra Burr's late son, Dion Betts, whose music featured in the book trailer and whose legacy inspired the author's decision to publish.“The most unanticipated, breathtaking 'meet and greet' in the middle of Mid-Wilshire is where the story begins,” Diedra Burr reflects.“My mother always told me, 'If you stay ready, you don't have to get ready.' That wisdom, that moment, and the loss of my son gave me the drive to tell Trilbi's story.”Trilbi Small, Attorney at Law – Book 1 of 3 - Trilbi Is A Trilogy - Desparate is the first in a trilogy exploring love, ambition, and resilience through the eyes of a strong Black woman attorney. With elements of romance, self-discovery, and female friendship, this series is poised to resonate with readers in the U.S., South America, and beyond.Learn more about the book and author at

