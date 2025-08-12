Wheelchair Tennis Champ, Kgothatso Montjane, Makes History With The Launch Of A Sports Facility

Kgothatso Monttjane in Wimbledon action

Multiple Grand Slam wheelchair tennis winner Kgothatso "KG" Montjane has unveiled a state-of-the-art multipurpose tennis court at Letaba Special School.

JOHANNESSBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an unprecedented move for athlete activism, wheelchair tennis multiple Grand Slam winner Kgothatso "KG" Montjane has etched her name in history by unveiling a state-of-the-art multipurpose tennis court at Letaba Special School. Montjane becomes the first active professional athlete in South Africa to both finance and construct sports infrastructure while actively competing at the highest levels.

The vibrant cheers of eager learners nearly drowned out the speeches as the Montjane Sports Development Foundation's ambitious project was unveiled, perfectly timed with the commencement of Women's Month 2025. The event was graced by Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie and Limpopo MEC Jerry Maseko, who joined South Africa's most inspirational sportswoman on stage.

“This court provides physically disabled children the platform to display their extraordinary talents. They now have the opportunity to experience, play, and push their limits, with the promise of a bright future should they excel. Who knows, a future champion may emerge-given the chance, the potential is undoubtedly there.”

“This isn't charity-it's an investment in future champions,” Montjane declared, her voice brimming with emotion as students experienced the new court.“I am living proof that talent can be found everywhere-even in villages like mine. Now these kids have their own Wimbledon right here in Tzaneen!”

The court, fully funded by KG's foundation with support from Syensqo, Betway Cares Foundation, and the Motsepe Foundation, aims to nurture future wheelchair tennis stars while also serving as a venue for netball and other sports. Equipment donated by Nike and Dunlop, the entire project is handled by her management agency, Optimize Marketing Agency.

Minister McKenzie, South African Minister of Sport, visibly moved, made a spontaneous announcement:“KG just taught us all a lesson! While we discuss transformation, she is actively building it with her own hands. Effective immediately, my department will match her foundation's next project!”

The principal of Letaba Special School struggled to hold back tears:“Yesterday we had dreams. Today we have courts, equipment, and KG's personal commitment to return. This changes everything.”

About Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane

Born in Polokwane, Limpopo, South Africa, with a congenital birth defect, she went through a single amputation below the knee at the age of 12.

Kgothatso completed a BSC Degree in Recreation and Leisure at the University of Venda in 2010. She currently trains at the University of Pretoria, KG is undoubtedly one of South Africa's most successful athletes.

She is currently ranked No. 1 in South Africa & achieved a ranking of No. 4 in the World.

Key International Tennis Results 2025

.Doubles Quarterfinalist at Australian Open

.Singles Quarterfinalist at Australian Open

.Doubles Champion at Roland Garros

.Singles Semi-finalist at the Roland Garros

.Singles Winner at Madrid Open

.Singles Semi-finalist at Wimbledon

.Doubles Quarterfinalist at Wimbledon

.Singles Semi-finalist at Royan Open

.

.

EMILIA CASALETTI

OPTIMIZE

+27 82 604 5211

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Kgothatso KG Montjane builds court in school for disabled

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.