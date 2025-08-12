New Distribution Agreement With Perlego Unlocks New Opportunities For Westbow Press Authors

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WestBow Press , a leading provider of Christian self-publishing services and a division of Thomas Nelson and Zondervan, is thrilled to announce a new distribution agreement with Perlego, a global online subscription library for academic and professional e-books. This strategic partnership will expand the reach of WestBow Press authors, making their inspiring and faith-based titles accessible to a wider international audience through Perlego's innovative platform.

Perlego offers an affordable and accessible online library with more than one million books across more than 1,000 topics, available on the web and through their dedicated app. Their mission to make education a human right aligns seamlessly with WestBow Press's commitment to empowering authors to share their messages with the world.

This new collaboration with Perlego represents a monumental step forward for WestBow Press authors, providing them with an unparalleled opportunity to connect with a global community of learners, researchers, and readers. Perlego's commitment to affordability and accessibility means that the powerful messages and stories from WestBow authors' books will now reach even more hearts and minds worldwide.

About WestBow Press

WestBow Press, a division of Thomas Nelson and Zondervan, is a leading strategic supported self-publishing imprint. Established in 2009, WestBow Press provides Christian authors with a trusted path to self-publish their books with integrity and professionalism, while offering authors the potential for their titles to be reviewed by Thomas Nelson and Zondervan for traditional publishing consideration. For more information, visit .

About Perlego

Perlego is an online subscription library providing unlimited access to over one million academic and professional e-books across a wide range of subjects. Founded in 2016, Perlego's mission is to make education accessible and affordable to all, offering a sustainable alternative to expensive textbooks. Perlego partners with thousands of publishers worldwide, ensuring fair compensation while providing a vast digital library to learners globally. For more information, visit .

