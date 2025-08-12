XEN And Creditsafe Partner To Put Credit Risk Data At The Forefront Of Lending Decisions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Steve Carpenter, Chief Operating Officer for North America at Creditsafe

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- XEN , a leading loan management platform for commercial lenders and factors, today announced a strategic partnership with Creditsafe , the global expert in credit monitoring and risk management. Through the partnership, Creditsafe's robust credit risk data will integrate into XEN's platform, allowing lenders to use credit risk data from over 430 million businesses worldwide to make more informed, reliable credit decisions.

This integration is intended to benefit lenders, who are underwriting new borrowers – improving the quality of financial data available to them and giving them more certainty about their decisions. It's equally important that this integration is used by lenders to continually monitor and reassess the financial health and creditworthiness of borrowers throughout the lending lifecycle. Ultimately, the integration of Creditsafe data into the XEN platform will minimize lending risks, while also making the lending experience more efficient and rewarding.

"We are thrilled to partner with Creditsafe to offer our clients a more streamlined and efficient lending experience," said XEN's Head of Product, Jessie Szemraj. "By bringing Creditsafe's comprehensive credit insights into XEN, we further our mission of simplifying access to and aggregation of key information so lenders can streamline underwriting, enhance risk management, and grow their business.”

This collaboration between XEN and Creditsafe introduces key benefits to lenders, including:



* Access to real-time debtor credit and financial information in a unified view

* Increased operational efficiency through the reduction of multiple system usage

* Improved decision-making capabilities with accurate, up-to-date credit risk data

“Data is our bread and butter as a business,” said Steve Carpenter, Chief Operating Officer for North America at Creditsafe.“So, partnering with XEN to put our credit risk data at the forefront of the lending experience aligns perfectly with our strategic vision. Our goal is to make sure lenders always have the full picture of risk available to them before they make any decisions as well as throughout the lifecycle of the lending experience.”

About XEN

XEN is dedicated to helping commercial lenders grow through simple, powerful software. Our platform powers origination, underwriting, and operations, enabling lenders and factors to accelerate sales, mitigate risk, and enhance client satisfaction. With best-in-class integration partners, robust configurability, and self-service setup in minutes, XEN boosts profitability and efficiency for lenders across the commercial finance ecosystem.

About Creditsafe

Creditsafe, the global expert in credit monitoring and risk management, is the world's most used provider of business reports. Today, over 115,000 customers globally depend on Creditsafe to make critical business decisions. Using real-time data from over 9,000 sources across over 200 countries and territories, Creditsafe's mission is to help businesses mitigate financial, legal and compliance risks, while also empowering them to make more informed decisions.

