Ascletis Announces ASC47, A Muscle-Preserving Weight Loss Drug Candidate For Treatment Of Obesity, Demonstrated Greater Efficacy With Tirzepatide Than Semaglutide In A Preclinical Model
|
Group
|
Dosing
|
Total body
weight change
|
Greater body weight
|
Obese mice treated
|
Tirzepatide,
3 nmol/kg,
SQ, QD
|
-20.4 %
|
-
|
Obese mice treated
|
ASC47,
9 mg/kg,
SQ, a single dose
+
tirzepatide,
3 nmol/kg,
SQ, QD
|
-38.1%
(p<0.0001 vs
|
87 %
|
Obese mice treated
|
Semaglutide,
30 nmol/kg,
SQ, QD
|
-23.1 %
|
-
|
Obese mice treated
|
ASC47,
9 mg/kg,
SQ, a single dose
+
semaglutide,
30 nmol/kg,
SQ, QD
|
-35.9%
(p<0.0001 vs
|
55 %
Note: Treatment duration: 14 days for tirzepatide monotherapy and ASC47/tirzepatide combination therapy; 28 days for semaglutide monotherapy and ASC47/semaglutide combination therapy; Obese mice: diet-induced obese mice; SQ: subcutaneous; QD: once daily.
The combination of ASC47 low dose with tirzepatide also restored the body composition of obese mice to the level of healthy non-obese mice. At the end of treatment, the percentage of total muscle mass over the total body weight of obese mice treated with ASC47 low dose and tirzepatide (60.4%) was similar to healthy non-obese mice (62.0%), indicating healthy weight loss. Tirzepatide monotherapy was unable to restore body composition to healthy levels.
"These preclinical data build upon a body of evidence demonstrating the potential of ASC47 as an important therapeutic approach for the treatment of obesity." said Jinzi Jason Wu, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis, "With topline data in participants with obesity from the combination study of ASC47 with semaglutide coming soon, we look forward to the combinations of ASC47 with other incretin drugs including tirzepatide in future clinical trials."
About Ascletis Pharma Inc.
Ascletis Pharma Inc. is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of potential best-in-class and first-in-class therapeutics to treat metabolic diseases. Utilizing its proprietary Artificial Intelligence-Assisted Structure-Based Drug Discovery (AISBDD) Platform and Ultra-Long-Acting Platform (ULAP), Ascletis has developed multiple drug candidates in-house, including its lead program, ASC30, a small molecule GLP-1R agonist in development as a once-daily oral tablet and once-monthly subcutaneous injection for weight management. Ascletis is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672).
For more information, please visit .
Contact:
Peter Vozzo
ICR Healthcare
443-231-0505 (U.S.)
[email protected]
Ascletis Pharma Inc. PR and IR teams
+86-181-0650-9129 (China)
[email protected]
[email protected]
