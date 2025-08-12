Cleaning By Love Now Providing House Cleaning Services In Ketchum, ID

MENAFN - GetNews) 25+ Year Cleaning Service Expands Coverage to Include Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Elkhorn Areas

BELLEVUE, ID - Linda Love, owner of Cleaning By Love, announces the formal expansion of house cleaning services to Ketchum, Idaho, along with Sun Valley and Elkhorn. The company has been serving the Wood River Valley for over 25 years and now makes its comprehensive cleaning services officially available to residents and businesses in these additional communities.

"We recently expanded our service area to include Ketchum, as well as Sun Valley and Elkhorn, in Idaho," said Linda Love, owner and operator. "We've always been available to clean homes in those areas, but never really advertised our services in those locations. We just want everyone to know that we are available, have over 25 years experience and we are an owner operator company."

Cleaning By Love serves residential homes, rental properties, condominiums, apartments, and business offices throughout the expanded service area. The company offers flexible scheduling options including weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, one-time service, special events, and move-in and move-out cleanings.

What sets Cleaning By Love apart from larger cleaning companies is the personal approach Love brings to every job. "I do all the work myself, so you don't have to worry about a parade of strangers in your home, condo, apartment, or office," Love explained. "You don't have to be concerned about constant staff turnover, since I have no employees."

This owner-operator model gives clients consistent service and direct communication. Love, a long-time resident of the Wood River Valley, understands the unique needs of the local community and seasonal property requirements that come with the area's tourism and vacation rental markets.

The company provides standard cleaning services that include sweeping interior hard floor surfaces, mopping floors, vacuuming carpeted areas, cleaning kitchen sinks and counters, complete bathroom cleaning including toilets, showers and bathtubs, dusting furniture, cleaning all mirrors, doing laundry, making beds, and taking out garbage.

Beyond basic cleaning, Cleaning By Love offers additional services based on client needs. These include oven cleaning, refrigerator cleaning, microwave cleaning, wall washing, baseboards and trim cleaning, cabinet fronts, cabinet interior cleaning, furniture treatment, and packing and unpacking services for moves or seasonal transitions.

"If there is some other service you would like, just ask," Love said. The flexibility to accommodate special requests has made the company popular with both full-time residents and seasonal property owners who need customized cleaning solutions.

The Ketchum area expansion comes at a time when many residents are looking for reliable, trustworthy cleaning services. With the area's mix of full-time residents, vacation homes, and rental properties, demand for consistent professional cleaning has grown significantly.

Love's quarter-century of experience in the Wood River Valley gives her insight into the specific cleaning challenges that come with mountain living, seasonal weather changes, and the dust and debris that can accumulate in homes near ski areas and hiking trails.

The company's service model appeals particularly to clients who prefer working with a single, experienced professional rather than rotating cleaning teams. Many property owners in the Ketchum area manage multiple properties or split time between locations, making reliable, consistent service especially valuable.

Cleaning By Love maintains competitive pricing while providing personalized attention that larger companies often cannot match. The direct relationship between Love and her clients means faster response times for scheduling changes or special requests, particularly important during busy seasonal periods.

For reisdential rental property owners, the company's experience with move-in and move-out cleanings proves valuable for quick turnarounds between renters. Love understands the importance of thorough cleaning and attention to detail that residential rental properties require to maintain high renter ratings.

The expansion to Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Elkhorn represents natural growth for a business that has built its reputation on quality service and community relationships. Love's decision to formalize services in these areas responds to ongoing requests from residents who have learned about the company through word-of-mouth recommendations.

Clients can view complete service information and contact details at the company website. The new Ketchum services page provides specific information for residents in the expanded service area.

Cleaning By Love continues to accept new clients in all service areas in the Wood River Valley and Blaine County. The company encourages potential clients to discuss their specific cleaning needs and schedule requirements during initial consultations and scheduled walk-throughs.

About Cleaning By Love

Cleaning By Love has provided professional house cleaning services in the Wood River Valley for over 25 years. Owner Linda Love operates the business personally, providing consistent, reliable service to residential and commercial clients throughout Bellevue, Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Elkhorn, Idaho. The company specializes in flexible scheduling and customized cleaning solutions for both full-time residents and seasonal property owners.

For more information about Cleaning By Love services in Ketchum and surrounding areas, visit or the dedicated Ketchum services page at .

Contact:

Linda Love

Cleaning By Love

407 Borland Rd.

Bellevue, ID 83313

(208) 481-0347