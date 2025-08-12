The Day I Carried The King By Julie Venables Inspires Young Hearts With The Message That Every Life Has A Purpose In God's Bigger Plan

In“The Day I Carried the King”, author Julie Venables brings to life the story of Palm Sunday through the eyes of Jasper, a young donkey who feels small and overlooked but learns he was created for something extraordinary. This heartwarming children's book offers a touching reminder that each of us has a unique role in God's great plan.

Set near the village of Bethphage, the story follows Jasper as he struggles with teasing, self-doubt, and questions about his worth. With the loving guidance of his mother and the stories of their family's heritage, he slowly begins to understand that obedience and faithfulness matter far more than outward strength or size. When the moment comes for him to carry Jesus into Jerusalem, Jasper realizes that everything he had experienced was preparing him for this day. The inspiration for the book, as Julie shares, was not something she devised on her own but something she believes our Heavenly Father placed in her heart to write for His glory.

One of the book's most tender lines,“He knows my name. Jesus knows my name,” beautifully captures the personal love of Jesus Christ has for each and every child. Through Jasper's eyes, young readers discover that even when they feel forgotten or small, they are fully seen, known, and cherished by God, our Heavenly Father

This gentle yet powerful story encourages children to recognize that their life is not random or ordinary. Each lesson and challenge prepare them for the adventure of walking in the purpose God has planned for them.

With rich biblical references, vivid illustrations, and a message that is both timeless and timely,“The Day I Carried the King” is a meaningful read for children of all ages and a valuable addition to any Christian home or Sunday school library. The book was proudly featured on the New York Times Square billboard, a milestone that celebrates its message reaching a wider audience. It is available through URLink Print and Media and major online retailers, and more information can be found at wordpress.

“The Day I Carried the King”

By Julie Venables

Kindle | $4.99

Paperback | $11.99

Hardback | $19.99

Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers

About the Author







Julie Venables is a Christian storyteller who writes from a place of faith and purpose. Her work encourages children to embrace their identity in Jesus Christ and trust in the loving guidance of a Heavenly Father who knows their name and has a plan for their life.