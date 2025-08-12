Discoup Share Insights The Digital Coupon Market Is Changing E-Commerce, According To The Leading Promo Code Site

The e-commerce world is being shaken by discount code websites such as Discoup, which are rapidly growing as a key tool to save money: here's why.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the years that followed gave the e-commerce a considerable boost, thanks to how fast and convenient deliveries are. Nowadays, the comfort of shopping from home while enjoying very competitive online prices has become unbeatable. According to the eCommerce Solution Center of the United States International Trade Administration, the global B2B e-commerce market will grow at a 14.5% compound annual growth rate through 2026, while the global B2C ecommerce revenue is expected to grow to USD$5.5 trillion by 2027 at a steady 14.4% compound annual growth rate. All of this even though the geopolitical and economical context is more complex than ever and constantly evolving.

That is why this new market standard needs the support of as many companies as possible, to simplify the shopping experience for every citizen and keep up this growth. Discoup looks at exactly that. It is an Italian discount code website that was founded in 2013 under another name,“Più Codici Sconto”. When the rebranding took place, in 2020, the company opened other branches in the international market, including the US.

Nowadays, Discoup continues to establish itself as one of the most popular and reliable discount code websites, thanks to the manual verification of discount codes and user-friendly approaches.

What is Discoup and what does it provide

Discoup acts as an aggregator of verified discounts and coupons that can be used at hundreds of online stores and renowned brands. Thanks to the vast number of shops listed on the website, from Amazon and eBay, to Shark and Nike, Discoup is rapidly growing by ensuring all customers that they can access the best promotions through a practical interface, making it much easier to get the most out of any relevant offer.

This applies in Italy, where the company started operating, but also in other markets like the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Spain, France and Germany. Through this international expansion, Discoup is now able to offer many more deals for an increasing number of brands. Reaching more locations also means finding new partner companies and affiliate networks from all over the world, which can always provide updated promos to show on the website.

By guaranteeing high standards of quality and reliability of service through these agreements made with the other brands, Discoup continues to attract customers and retain their loyalty, showing them the latest Sale events and digital coupons for over 800 U.S. companies. Their respective pages are regularly updated, also with exclusive vouchers, to make it even easier to save money while on a shopping spree.

The current state of the digital discount codes market

For years, Discoup has played a fundamental role in Italy in facilitating user access to promotional offers and improving their purchasing power. This mission is shared with other sites such as RetailMeNot, Honey and Groupon, based on an affiliate model that allows platforms to generate revenue through commissions paid by brands, for each transaction made while using coupons.

This business model is becoming very popular worldwide, with the United States being the true benchmark. The 2025 Digital Coupon Market analysis by Snipp shows that the appetite for savings is leading an increasingly large user base to visit discount code sites and use digital coupon mobile apps for thousands of online and retail stores in the U.S. From 2023 to 2024, there was an increase in market value to $8.7 billion and a 35% increase in coupon use over the last 5 years. Moreover, 83% of consumers believe that vouchers really make a difference in their purchasing behavior.

There are even more interesting data in the 2025 Demandsage Coupon Statistics insight . Nearly 90% of U.S. customers have used coupons, while 62% actively looks for them online when shopping. To find them, 46% head to popular coupon sites and 41% use retailer-specific apps or websites.

Why the digital coupon market can grow more according to Discoup

The experience gained by Discoup in the United States market during the last few years has proved that there is still a lot that can be done in the other international branches to contribute to the worldwide growth of the digital coupon market. This is achieved by focusing on the user experience, which has been optimized on both the website and the app.

Andrea Boffo, Founder & CEO of Discoup, explains it in more detail:“Expanding our horizons beyond this market is necessary to bring innovation to the digital coupon market, both from a commercial point of view and in terms of the tools available to consumers. It is a slow and calculated process that we have been applying for years at Discoup and which is gradually bearing fruit”.

However, we cannot fail to consider the use of latest-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence. According to Alberto Reghelin, Founder, Vice President & Board Member of Discoup, "AI will become an essential tool in the future. It is a powerful driver of innovation that does not hide both its risks and its merits. Using it cautiously is already becoming a necessity rather than an option, in order to better understand its strength and versatility, including in the digital coupon sector, to make these tools easier and faster to find and use online and in retail stores".

Future prospects and challenges of digitalisation

With the evolution of e-commerce and technology, a certain skill is also required to correctly guide consumers through the purchasing process with a discount code. In the U.S., only 57% of shoppers favor digital coupons over paper ones, while 43% still prefer paper coupons. Specifically, 70% of Millennials use digital vouchers more frequently than paper ones; to the contrary, 56% of Baby Boomers and 89% of the Silent Generation are sticking to paper vouchers.

With this in mind, Discoup pays close attention to the average user with ad hoc guides for activating coupons and offers in each store, a constantly updated Android and iOS app, and much more. To meet the challenges of digitalization, this and much more is needed, as Andrea Boffo observes:“We need to build a relationship of trust with all users so that the world of online discount codes can be truly useful. Discoup is a platform that is continuously updated to simplify the user experience for everyone, even those who are not tech-savvy. It is precisely these updates that represent the challenge of the present and the future, with the aim of always offering convenient and accessible savings opportunities”.