Black Unicorn Factory Announces Independent $18 Billion Valuation And Pending NASDAQ Direct Listing

MENAFN - GetNews) Every Day, Turning Social Media Users into Shareholders







Los Angeles, CA - August 12, 2025 - Black Unicorn Factory (BUF), the trailblazing equity crowdsourcing platform, today announced an independently certified $18 billion valuation, based on a July 31, 2025 fair market value appraisal conducted by Transaction Capital LLC, and confirmed that its direct listing application to the NASDAQ Capital Market is currently under review.

With more than 12,000 current shareholders and a rapidly expanding digital footprint, BUF is positioned to make history as one of the highest-valued Black-owned companies preparing to go public - a valuation that, according to publicly available IPO data, would place it above historical debut valuations of well-known firms in the Black investment and private equity space.

At the center of BUF's growth is its breakthrough sweat equity app, Follow Me For Equity (FMFE). The platform rewards users - especially college students and young professionals - with monetizable equity in high-growth startups for performing online and social media engagement tasks. This creates more potential upside than typical gig work arrangements and turns everyday social media activity into actual ownership stakes.

“We're not just creating a company - we're building a movement,” said Johnny Stewart, Founder & CEO of Black Unicorn Factory.“With Follow Me For Equity, we've taken the best of gig work and combined it with equity participation. Our shareholders aren't just spectators - they're participants in a new economic model.”

BUF's FMFE participants currently include more than 12,000 equity-earning shareholders, with platform adoption growing rapidly among students seeking alternatives to traditional gig work. By leveraging network effects, BUF's model helps early-stage startups reach millions of consumers while rewarding users with ownership.

“This is the dawn of a new kind of capitalism,” Stewart added.“Our mission is to democratize equity, reward participation, and create generational wealth - especially for communities historically excluded from early-stage investment opportunities.”

With its NASDAQ listing application pending review, BUF is preparing for expanded public participation in its equity model while continuing to focus on scalable growth, compliance, and mission-driven impact.

About Black Unicorn Factory

Black Unicorn Factory is an equity crowdsourcing platform that turns everyday supporters into shareholders. Through its Follow Me For Equity app, BUF engages gig and online workers in marketing and promotion activities for early-stage startups, compensating them with equity. The platform's mission is to transform gig work into a pathway for wealth creation and financial inclusion.