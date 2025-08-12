Celebrities Turn To Linkme As Preferred Link In Bio Platform

MENAFN - GetNews)



""We are focused on providing creators with tools that help them manage their brand and business in one place, turning their followers into customers" said Net Kohen, CEO of Linkme. (Image: Various public figures' Linkme profiles displayed on mobile devices.)"Me Global App Inc. (DBA Linkme) reports rapid adoption among high-profile public figures, with monthly profile visits exceeding 100 million. The Miami-based company is developing an AI-powered platform designed to support creators in building and managing their digital presence.

MIAMI, FL - August 12, 2025 - Me Global App Inc., doing business as Linkme, has announced increased adoption of its platform among well-known figures across entertainment, sports, and music. Recent users include content creator IShowSpeed, professional basketball player Anthony Edwards, and recording artist Kid Rock.

According to company data, Linkme profiles receive over 100 million unique visits each month , reflecting broader engagement trends within the creator economy.

Linkme positions itself as a“creator operating system,” integrating link-in-bio functionality with AI-based tools for audience engagement, monetization, and brand management. The company, which has been bootstrapped since inception, has attracted investment interest from multiple high-net-worth individuals, including billionaires at over a $110M valuation.

"What Shopify did for e-commerce, we aim to do for creators," said Net Kohen , CEO of Linkme. "Our goal is to provide a single platform where creators can develop products, connect with their audience, and manage their online business efficiently."

The company plans to expand its AI-driven feature set, which currently includes profile customization, e-commerce capabilities, and analytics tools. Linkme's growth strategy focuses on serving both established public figures and emerging creators looking to consolidate their digital presence.

