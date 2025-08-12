Best Delayed Diagnosis Lawyer Miami For 2025: Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers Named #1
"In delayed diagnosis cases, every day that passes without the right treatment can change the outcome,” said Percy Martinez, founding attorney.“Our approach turns scattered test results and appointment notes into a clear, court-ready roadmap.”"
Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been named the #1 Delayed Diagnosis Lawyer in Miami for 2025 , recognized for its expertise in helping patients and families connect the dots between symptoms, tests, and medical referrals when critical diagnoses are missed or delayed.
The firm is known for creating case ready medical timelines that reveal treatment gaps and accelerate second opinions. Its educational tools explain which conditions are most harmed by delayed recognition, how referral patterns should be documented, and how to spot critical turning points in care.
Case Results and Compensation in Delayed Diagnosis Lawsuits
Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has resolved delayed diagnosis cases through both confidential settlements and jury verdicts. Publicly reported outcomes include:
$3.7 million – late cancer diagnosis due to failure to review imaging
$2.1 million – undiagnosed stroke symptoms in ER discharge
$1.3 million – delayed orthopedic referral leading to permanent mobility loss
Compensation typically includes medical costs, loss of income, future care needs, and non-economic damages such as pain, reduced quality of life, and loss of independence.
How Long a Delayed Diagnosis Case Takes in Florida
Florida law requires a presuit investigation before filing, adding 90 days to the process.
Typical timeline:
4–6 months – record collection, specialist review, and timeline reconstruction
90 days – presuit notice and statutory response window
12–24 months – litigation, depositions, and mediation
Complex cases with multiple missed opportunities for diagnosis may take up to three years to resolve.
Average Settlement Ranges for Delayed Diagnosis Cases
Public Florida settlements in delayed diagnosis cases generally range from $750,000 to $4 million , with higher amounts in cases involving cancer, stroke, sepsis, or other life-threatening conditions. Multi-defendant cases and wrongful death claims can exceed these figures.
Standard of Care in Timely Diagnosis
Physicians and healthcare providers are required to:
Take and document complete patient histories
Order appropriate tests based on symptoms
Communicate abnormal results promptly
Make timely referrals to specialists
Follow up to confirm that patients receive recommended care
The firm's investigations compare what happened in the medical record to these accepted standards, highlighting when the system broke down.
Cost to Clients
The firm operates on a contingency fee basis no attorney fees unless there is a recovery. Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers advances all case costs, including medical expert reviews and deposition expenses, which are reimbursed only from a settlement or verdict.
About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers
Based in Miami and representing clients statewide, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers handles delayed diagnosis, misdiagnosis, surgical errors, birth injuries, hospital negligence, and wrongful death cases. The firm partners with top medical experts to bring clarity and accountability to complex medical error claims.
