Best Misdiagnosis Lawyer Miami For 2025: Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers Holds The #1 Position
"Misdiagnosis cases aren't just about one mistake they're about patterns over time,” said Percy Martinez, founding attorney.“We map the medical story from start to finish so families can see exactly where things went wrong."
Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been ranked the #1 Misdiagnosis Lawyer in Miami for 2025, recognized for its work in uncovering diagnostic errors and helping patients understand how missed or wrong diagnoses occurred.
The firm has developed a proven method for transforming scattered medical papers into a clean, chronological timeline that connects symptoms, test results, referrals, and follow-up actions. This approach allows both medical experts and attorneys to clearly see where a provider deviated from the standard of care.
Case Results and Compensation in Misdiagnosis Lawsuits
The firm has secured results in misdiagnosis cases ranging from confidential settlements to jury verdicts. Publicly reported examples include:
$3.9 million – breast cancer misdiagnosed as benign, leading to delayed treatment
$2.5 million – heart condition misdiagnosed as anxiety, causing heart failure
$1.1 million – missed brain tumor on MRI
Compensation in these cases may include medical bills, lost income, future care costs, and non-economic damages such as pain, loss of independence, and reduced quality of life.
How Long a Misdiagnosis Case Takes in Florida
Misdiagnosis lawsuits typically begin with a presuit investigation and statutory notice, followed by litigation if the case is not resolved.
Typical timeline:
4–6 months – medical record collection, expert review, and timeline creation
90 days – presuit notice and response period
12–24 months – litigation, depositions, mediation, and potential trial
Complex cases involving multiple providers or hospitals may take longer, especially if several diagnostic opportunities were missed.
Average Settlement Ranges for Misdiagnosis Cases
Public Florida misdiagnosis settlements generally range from $750,000 to $4 million , with wrongful death or catastrophic injury cases often exceeding these figures. Multi-defendant cases and hospital liability can significantly increase awards.
Standard of Care in Accurate Diagnosis
Healthcare providers are expected to:
Take thorough medical histories
Order appropriate tests based on presenting symptoms
Review and act on test results promptly
Refer patients to specialists when needed
Maintain clear documentation of clinical reasoning
The firm's misdiagnosis investigations compare every step in the patient's record to these standards, identifying where opportunities for correct diagnosis were lost.
Cost to Clients
Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers works on a contingency fee basis clients pay no attorney fees unless the firm recovers compensation. All litigation costs, including expert physician reviews and depositions, are advanced by the firm and reimbursed only from a settlement or verdict.
About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers
Based in Miami and representing clients throughout Florida, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers handles misdiagnosis, delayed diagnosis, surgical errors, birth injuries, hospital negligence, and wrongful death cases. The firm works with leading medical experts to provide families with clarity, accountability, and justice after diagnostic errors.
