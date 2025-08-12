HIGOOD Partners With Tiktok Shop To Launch Global Seller Recruitment Program
|
Merchant Model
|
Hands-on sellers
|
Sellers pay product costs; system ships to customers; earn commission post-shipment
|
Profit per order (17–30%)
|
Managed Model
|
Passive investors
|
No agents required; HIGOOD fully operates the store; sellers earn daily fixed income;
|
HIGOOD charges a service fee
Guaranteed Sales Performance
HIGOOD makes a bold promise to all new TikTok Shop sellers:
·Receive your first order within 24 hours of store launch
·Surpass 100 daily orders after one month of operation
This guarantee reflects HIGOOD's confidence in its traffic capabilities, operational systems, and seller success.
Quick Start Guide
Get started in minutes:
1. Open your mobile browser and visit
2. Log in using your TikTok account credentials
3. Go to your profile and click“Shop”
4. Enter merchant code: 613017
5. Fill in your store information and click“Submit”
Once approved, you can immediately contact our online support team for step-by-step guidance on listing products. No technical skills required-HIGOOD will guide you through the entire process.
24/7 Customer Support
Have questions? Our support team is available 24/7 to assist with onboarding and operations:
● Official Website:
● Official Channel: t.me/Tkshop00
● Official Email: ...
“We believe every seller with a product and a dream deserves a global stage.” - Founder of HIGOOD
